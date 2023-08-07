West Virginia AG Patrick Morrisey on Moving Trump Case: ‘Fairness Pervades’ in Mountain State

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey argued on Breitbart News Saturday the Justice Department should move the latest Trump indictment case to West Virginia because “fairness pervades” in the Mountain State.

Morrisey spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host and Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle after the West Virginia attorney general released a statement calling for the Justice Department to move the “politicized case” relating to the January 6 Capitol protests and riots to West Virginia.

He wrote:

Donald Trump is not going to get a fair shake in DC, the home of the Swamp. If prosecutors insist on proceeding with this politicized case, they should move the venue to West Virginia. West Virginians believe in upholding the rule of law and don’t support a double-standard of justice.

“When a trial is going on, you want to be in a place where fairness pervades,” Morrisey explained on Breitbart News Saturday.

“To me, this is a matter of basic equities and basic fairness and I’m hopeful they’re going to consider it,” he said.

Morrisey said that the case against Trump is very “specious” and said that the case is very politicized.

He also noted that a federal judge moved the Oklahoma City bombing court case to Denver, Colorado, because the judge believed Timothy McVeigh and Terry Lynn Nichols could not receive a fair case anywhere in Oklahoma.

Trump also recently called to move the case to West Virginia:

The latest Fake “case” brought by Crooked Joe Biden & Deranged Jack Smith will hopefully be moved to an impartial Venue, such as the politically unbiased nearby State of West Virginia! IMPOSSIBLE to get a fair trial in Washington, D.C., which is over 95% anti-Trump, & for which I have called for a Federal TAKEOVER in order to bring our Capital back to Greatness. It is now a high crime embarrassment to our Nation and, indeed, the World.

The former president added, “This Indictment is all about Election Interference!!!”

