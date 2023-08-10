Illegal Alien Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Abusing Child Over a Decade

An illegal alien is accused of sexually abusing a child over the course of more than a decade in Bergen County and Monmouth County, New Jersey.

Jonan Pascasio-Erazo, a 46-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador, was arrested by the Waldwick Police Department on aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, sexual assault by contact, endangering the welfare of a child, and obscenity charges.

According to Bergen County prosecutors, Pascasio-Erazo sexually abused a child in Waldwick, Mahwah, and Belmar, New Jersey from 2012 to this year.

As a result, on August 4, Pascasio-Erazo was charged with four counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault on a victim under 13 years old, four counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault on a victim 13 to 16 years old, and four counts of second-degree sexual assault.

Pascasio-Erazo was also charged with four counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree obscenity for persons under 18 years old.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has asked New Jersey law enforcement officials to turn Pascasio-Erazo over to its custody if he is released from jail at any time. The state’s sanctuary policy, though, may prevent such cooperation.

