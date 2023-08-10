Nolte: Democrat-Run NYC Loses 11,900 Public School Kindergarteners

Compared to the 2016–2017 school year, more than 11,900 fewer kindergarteners signed up to attend regular public schools in New York City.

That’s a drop of 17 percent in just a few years. One district in the Bronx saw a 29 percent drop.

Overall, since 2019, the city’s traditional public schools have lost 136,480, or 14 percent of their students.

The New York Post reports that local charter schools have increased their rolls by 18 percent, or 20,000 new students.

It’s easy to see why this is happening, says the Post editorial board. After all, “charters boasted higher proficiency rates on state tests among their third- through eighth-grade kids than traditional schools[.]” In math, charters outperformed public schools 46 to 38 percent. In reading, the gap was 55 to 49 percent.

Money is not the problem. New York’s failed public school system is budgeted to receive an astonishing $38,000 per student per year. And they still can’t teach!

The problem, of course, is that school systems in Democrat-run cities are not in the business of educating children. The whole system is set up as 1) a jobs program for losers, 2) a re-education camp to turn children into forever-victims dependent on the state, and 3) a taxpayer–funded slush fund for Democrat campaign coffers.

It works like this… Taxpayers pay teachers’ salaries. A portion of teacher salaries goes to the corrupt teachers’ unions. The teachers’ unions gives those billions of taxpayer dollars to national and local Democrats.

Oh, and this pays off big time for these wicked unions. The Democrat politicians in New York have capped “the number of charter [schools], lest too many families switch, leaving non-charters with too few kids.”

The fewer kids, the less money the public school system receives.

No one cares about the kids, and this includes New York voters, who vote these Democrats into office despite the failure of the public school system, rising crime, etc.

You see, the school systems want it both ways. The unions want to trap your children in their failing schools and not educate them on anything other than the toxic narcissism that comes with pretending to be a victim—a victim in a country that spends $38,000 per year to educate you.

The only thing these kids are victims of is a Democrat-run public school system in a Democrat-run city in a Democrat-run state.

Most of all, these kids are victims of stupid parents who vote for these horrible Democrats.

You get what you vote for.

Every child in America should receive a voucher to attend whatever school they wish. Only monsters oppose such a thing. Democrats are monsters.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.