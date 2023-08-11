The California State Bar opened an ethics investigation into Kevin Morris, Hunter Biden’s lawyer, for allegedly spying on the My Son Hunter movie set.

My Son Hunter is a film that chronicles Hunter Biden as he navigates a tangled web of prostitution, partying, business dealings, drugs, sex, Chinese spies, Ukrainian oligarchs, and his responsibilities to the leader of the free world.

Morris, a high-powered Hollywood attorney who has been retained by Hunter to “craft legal and media strategy,” flew to Serbia under the guise of filming interviews for a documentary that plans to portray Hunter Biden as a victim.

During his visit to the My Son Hunter set, Morris allegedly failed to disclose he was Hunter Biden’s legal representative, according to producer Phelim McAleer, who filed the ethics complaint with the California State Bar.

Morris is under investigation for the incident, which could result in “investigation or prosecution,” a letter from the California State Bar obtained by the New York Post shows. Morris remains in good standing with the Bar.

Peter Schweizer, a senior contributor to Breitbart News, told the Post the problem is that “no one really knows what Kevin Morris’ motive is,” regarding his interest in helping Hunter Biden.

“It’s possible that Kevin is not using his own money,” Schweizer added, continuing:

His powerful friends in Hollywood could be funneling their money through Kevin to help Hunter. Morris is a Hollywood insider-slash-lawyer-slash-agent but in the context of this Biden story he is an absolute mystery. The problem here is that you have millions of dollars flowing to the first family of the US who are embroiled in foreign controversy. But there is zero transparency. We’re just supposed to do this guessing game.

Morris has emerged as a main character in the Hunter Biden investigation. Breitbart News first reported in April that Morris took control of Hunter Biden’s ten percent stake in BHR Partners through Skaneateles, LLC, an entity originally created by Hunter Biden.

The Bank of China, a state-owned bank, controls BHR Partners, which claims it maintains 22 billion Chinese yuan (RMB) in various portfolio companies, translating to more than three billion US dollars.

Hunter Biden allegedly divested from BHR Partners after increased pressure due to a conflict of interest upon President Joe Biden’s assuming the White House.

As a longtime Democrat donor, Morris met Hunter Biden in 2019 after the Hollywood lawyer donated to then-candidate Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, the New York Times reported. Morris since earned the reputation of being Hunter Biden’s “sugar brother” and “fixer.”

The entertainment lawyer is at the center of Hunter Biden’s new-found career of painting modern art, an occupation connected to the art market, which is known for corruption. Morris helped Hunter forge a framework to sell art to anonymous buyers through a dealer with ties to the Chinese art market. Morris was also involved in Hunter’s controversial 2021 memoir. According to the New York Post, Morris and Hunter Biden are represented by the same agents.

In 2022, news reports surfaced that Hunter Biden retained Morris to oversee his public relations and media strategies. In turn, Morris reportedly paid Hunter’s over two-million-dollar IRS tax delinquency.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.