Hunter Biden’s lawyer Kevin Morris flew to Serbia, infiltrated, and spied on the My Son Hunter movie set, the Daily Mail reported Tuesday.

Kevin Morris, a high-powered Hollywood attorney who has been retained by Hunter to “craft legal and media strategy,” flew to Serbia on a private jet to film interviews for the documentary that plans to expose Hunter’s corruption. However, Morris reportedly failed to disclose he was legally representing Hunter.

“Now that I know of his representation of Hunter Biden, his questions while they were filming suddenly make a lot of sense. I thought he was just making a documentary but now it appears he was deceptively spying for his client Hunter Biden,” producer Phelim McAleer told the Mail.

When Morris was asked why he was interested in collaborating with the documentary, Morris said, “Well of course it is but corruption is corruption,” according to an audio recording from the publication.

Morris and two of his colleagues, “under this false guise, were given full access to My Son Hunter set over the course of several days, conducting interviews with producers and actors for the film and taping hours of footage for Morris’s supposed documentary,” according to the Mail.

McAleer said Morris’s participation in the film became alarming after CBS News published on Monday that Morris was representing Hunter to “craft legal and media strategy.”

“They seemed to never switch the camera off – now I know why. This was an information gathering exercise by a lawyer and his associates for their client,” McAleer told the New York Post.

“Now that I know of his representation of Hunter Biden, his questions while they were filming suddenly make a lot of sense. I thought he was just making a documentary but now it appears he was deceptively spying for his client Hunter Biden,” he added.

According to CBS News, “Entering the bruising political fight is an unusual move for Morris, who has long been a maverick in Hollywood. Morris founded a law firm that represented a cast of A-list stars and then began writing fiction and producing documentaries.”