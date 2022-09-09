Hunter Biden: ‘Happy’ to Introduce Business Associates to CCP Official

Hunter Biden told business associate James Bulger in a 2014 email he would be “happy” to introduce him to CCP official Tung Chee-hwa to discuss a business venture in Beijing while his father, Joe Biden, was sitting vice president.

Bulger was the chairman of Boston-based Thornton Group LLC, a firm and business partner of now-defunct Rosemont Seneca, which jointly launched investment firm Bohai Capital to form BHR Partners. Chinese business records from July show Hunter is still a ten percent owner of BHR Partners, Breitbart News reported.

BHR Partners is controlled by the Bank of China. Hunter penned a billion-dollar deal with Bohai, a subsidiary of the Chinese government’s Bank of China ten days after Joe and Hunter flew to China in 2013.

“It is my understanding that during the trip to Beijing that you made with your father, President Xi hosted a welcome dinner,” Bulger wrote to Hunter, according to emails reported by Fox News, continuing:

[A]t that dinner, you were seated right next to Mr Tung, therefore J and Andy believe it would be very helpful if you could please send a brief email to Mr Tung laying out that you are a partner and Board Member of BHR and that You would be grateful to Mr Tung if he could meet your local partners to discuss the Fund. Please let me know if you can introduce these two to Mr Tung by email it is very important to our BHR intiative [sic] at this moment.

Hunter replied he was “happy” to comply with the request. “Happy to do this,” Hunter emailed back, “but I have no email address for Mr. Tung and he very well may have sat next to me but I don’t recall the two gentlemen’s names to my left and right. Regardless, I would suggest the team draft an email in Mandarin and English for my approval ASAP.”

It is unknown if the introduction ever occurred.

The communications between Hunter and Bulger are notable because Hunter’s father, President Joe Biden, was vice president at the time. Both Joe and Hunter had just flown to Beijing in 2013 and reportedly sat at the same table as the CCP official, Tung Chee-hwa. Ten days after Joe and Hunter flew to China, Hunter ultimately agreed to a $1.5 billion-dollar deal with Bohai, which is connected to the Bank of China.

The emails from Hunter’s laptop reveal overwhelming evidence that Joe Biden has been involved in his family’s business deals since 2012. Joe Biden and his staff have claimed seven times he has had no part in the family scheme, but 17 instances show otherwise.

“I’ve never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings. Here’s what I know — I know Trump deserves to be investigated,” Joe Biden claimed in 2020. “It’s a smear campaign,” he said another time in October of 2020. “My son has not made money from China,” he reiterated a few days afterward.

Polling indicates a majority of the public does not agree with Joe Biden’s claims. A poll in September found 62 percent of registered voters believe Joe Biden likely consulted and perhaps profited from Biden family business deals.

April polling suggests 58 percent of voters believed Joe Biden played a role in his family’s business. Sixty percent said Hunter Biden has sold “influence and access” to the president. Sixty-three percent of likely voters said the Hunter Biden laptop story is still important nearly two years after the New York Post broke the initial report, a Rasmussen poll revealed.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.