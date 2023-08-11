Just on half of Americans said they have tried marijuana though far fewer use it regularly, a poll by Gallup released Thursday reveals. Democratic men were the single most likely group to smoke the recreational drug.

The poll, published Thursday, found 50 percent of respondents said they have tried weed while 17 percent of those surveyed said they smoke it regularly.

This is a two-point rise from a similar poll in January 2022, in which 48 percent of respondents said they have sampled the highly addictive drug.

Highly potent strains of marijuana known to have large concentrations of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) have created an uptick in addictions worldwide, according to a UK study. https://t.co/uxck5dyyNG — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 28, 2022

Sorted along party political lines, 57 percent of Democratic respondents said they have tried marijuana, compared to 52 percent of independents and 39 percent of Republicans. Fifty-three percent of male respondents and 44 percent of female respondents said they have tried marijuana, the poll numbers reveal.

There was limited variation by age group. Fifty-one percent of respondents between the ages of 35 and 54 said they have tried marijuana, compared to 49 percent between 18 and 34 years and 47 percent who are 55 or older.

“As marijuana has become more available to Americans and legal in an increasing number of states, their reports of use and experimentation have increased too,” Gallup said in a statement.

Democratic presidential challenger Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has already called for the federal legalization of marijuana, arguing states alone should be allowed to decide their own pot laws without federal interference.

Democrat presidential challenger Robert F. Kennedy Jr. called Sunday for the federal legalization of marijuana, arguing that states should be allowed to decide their own pot laws without federal interference. https://t.co/dFZf6gZjXc — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 26, 2023

Twenty-three states and Washington, DC, have legalized the recreational use of the drug. Minnesota is the most recent state to legalize recreational marijuana use for people over 21. Gov. Tim Walz (D) signed legislation in May that allows people up to two ounces of marijuana in public and possess up to two pounds. The legislation is now in effect.