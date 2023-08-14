Fulton County DA Charged 18 Co-Defendants in Case Against Trump

Former President Donald Trump and 18 others were indicted by a Georgia grand jury on Monday as part of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s investigation into former President Donald Trump.

The indictment out of Georgia marks Trump’s fourth indictment in the past five months. Willis had been investigating Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia for close to three years.

The unsealed 98-page indictment revealed that 18 other codefendants were charged in the latest case against Trump.

As the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported:

The Georgia case is unique because in addition to Trump, it also charges a cast of supporting players— from former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani to then White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and former Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer. … Also indicted Tuesday were Trump co-defendants: state Sen. Shawn Still; attorneys John Eastman, Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis, Bob Cheeley, Ray Smith III and Kenneth Chesebro; former assistant U.S. attorney general Jeffrey Clark; GOP strategist Michael Roman; former Coffee County elections supervisor Misty Hampton; former Coffee County GOP chairwoman Cathy Latham; Atlanta bail bondsman Scott Hall; publicist Trevian Kutti; Illinois pastor Stephen Cliffguard Lee; and Harrison Floyd, who briefly ran for a suburban Atlanta U.S. House seat before serving as director of Black Voices for Trump.

The grand jury met for approximately ten hours and heard testimony before voting on the charges.

The Trump campaign blasted Willis as a “rabid partisan who is campaigning and fundraising on a platform of prosecuting President Trump through these bogus indictments” in a statement shortly after the grand jury returned the indictments.

