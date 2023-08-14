Mitch McConnell: No ‘Time Limit’ on American Support for Ukraine

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said during a February trip to Europe that there is no “time limit” on American support for Ukraine, according to a report released on Monday.

Politico released a detailed piece about McConnell’s efforts to curb the ascending Trumpist wing of the Republican Party and fend off Trump-leaning Republicans’ noninterventionist sentiment.

He told Politico that the “most important thing going on internationally right now is the Ukraine war.”

Politico reported that during a February CODEL, or congressional delegation, to Europe with newly elected Senate Republicans, McConnell dismissed a quote from a Biden administration official that America could not “do anything and everything forever” for Ukraine.

McConnell, sneering at the Biden administration official’s sentiment, said:

That’s obviously a person who doesn’t know what they’re talking about. So let me just tell you what the people who are actually elected to office and actually make the decisions about how long America is committed to this think: Russia has to lose in Ukraine, and we can’t put a time limit on it.

Since that February CODEL, American support for Ukraine has started to dwindle.

A recent poll found a majority of Americans oppose sending more aid to Ukraine.

President Joe Biden has requested a $40 billion supplemental funding bill, $24 billion of which would go to Ukraine.

House conservatives sent a letter to Biden last week, objecting to his multi-billion-dollar aid package.

“This request exacerbates your administration’s out-of-control deficit spending and circumvents the bipartisan debt ceiling agreement,” the House conservatives wrote. “Americans are tired of funding endless wars and want policies that not only help restore fiscal sanity in Washington, but also put America and American citizens first.”

The Republicans asked that the Biden administration provide Congress with its “comprehensive strategy and mission for U.S. involvement in Ukraine.” They said without a formal strategy, “there is no way to develop clear objectives, allocate the proper resources, conduct rigorous oversight, or hold officials accountable for success or failure.”