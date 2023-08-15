Former President Donald Trump is boasting a 41-point lead in the Republican primary roughly one week ahead of the first GOP debate, which will take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on August 23.

The survey found Trump maintaining majority support, with 57 percent of potential Republican primary viewers choosing him as their candidate, despite ongoing legal troubles which have not had a negative effect on him.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has attempted to revamp his campaign over the last few months — from laying off dozens of staffers to replacing his campaign manager — remains in a distant second place, 41 points behind Trump with 16 percent support.

Anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy comes in third place, just seven percent behind DeSantis with nine percent support.

Former Vice President Mike Pence came in fourth place with seven percent support, followed by South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who all saw three percent support. All others listed saw one percent support or less.

That portion of the survey was taken August 11-13, among 3,064 potential Republican primary voters and has a +/- 2 percent margin of error.

Again, the survey shows choices for a second-choice candidate diversifying, as 36 percent of Trump supporters choose DeSantis as their second choice, followed by nearly one-quarter, 23 percent, who chose Ramaswamy.

Another 11 percent said Pence, followed by five percent who said Haley and Scott, and 14 percent unsure.

Similarly, 37 percent of DeSantis supporters chose Trump as their second-choice candidate, followed by 21 percent who said Ramaswamy, 14 percent who said Pence, 12 percent who said Haley, eight percent who chose Scott, and three percent who remain unsure.

The survey coincides with the latest Kaplan Strategies poll, which shows Trump leading with 48 percent support, Ramaswamy moving to second place with 11 percent support, and DeSantis falling to third with ten percent.