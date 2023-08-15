Poll: 63% Say Joe Biden Violated FARA by Assisting Hunter in Ukraine Deal

Sixty-three percent of Americans believe President Joe Biden broke the law by violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) by “actively assisting” Hunter Biden in removing the Ukrainian prosecutor investigating Bursima Holdings, recent polling found.

The House Oversight Committee argues Joe Biden threatened to withhold U.S. aid to Ukraine until the Ukrainian government fired prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who investigated Burisma Holdings. The energy company paid Hunter Biden $83,000 a month for a board position to obtain the Biden “brand,” as Biden business associate Devon Archer described the arrangement.

Years later, in 2018, Joe Biden bragged about the firing of Shokin, which he pushed for during an official visit to Ukraine in 2015.

“I said, ‘I’m telling you, you’re not getting the billion dollars.’ I said, ‘You’re not getting the billion. I’m going to be leaving here in,’ I think it was about six hours,” Biden told the audience. “I looked at them and said, ‘I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money.’ Well, son of a bitch. He got fired.”

According to TIPP polling, 63 percent of Americans said Joe Biden violated FARA. The law imposes public disclosure obligations on persons representing foreign interests.

Twenty-nine percent said Joe Biden did not violate the law, while eight percent were unsure.

The poll also asked respondents if Hunter Biden violated FARA in his dealings with CEFC Energy Co., a company linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

As Breitbart News reported, CEFC paid Hunter Biden a $1 million legal retainer and $3.8 million in consulting fees. In addition, Hunter Biden told whistleblower Tony Bobulinski that he did not want to register as a foreign agent on behalf of CEFC.

Sixty-nine percent said Hunter Biden did violate FARA, while only 18 percent claimed he did not. Thirteen percent were unsure.

The poll sampled 542 American adults from August 2-4 and has a ± 4.3 percent margin of error.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.