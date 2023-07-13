Hunter Biden said in a May 2017 text exchange with whistleblower Tony Bobulinski that he did not want to register as a foreign agent on behalf of CEFC China Energy Co., a company with close ties to the CCP.

In May 2017, Hunter reportedly sent a text to Bobulinski about not wanting to register as a foreign agent of CEFC. Bobulinski is the whistleblower who divulged the infamous message about a stake of “10 held by H for the big guy.”

Two months earlier, CEFC paid Hunter Biden for a legal retainer worth $1 million and $3.8 million in consulting fees.

“No matter what it will need to be a US company at some level in order for us to make bids on federal and state funded projects,” Hunter texted about a CEFC deal with Bobulinski. “Also We don’t want to have to register as foreign agents under the FCPA which is much more expansive than people who should know choose not to know”:

James [Biden] has very particular opinions about this so I would ask him about the foreign entity. Regardless we should have a DE come called CEFC America and ownership should be 50 me 50 them. We then cut up our 50 in a separate entity between the 4 of us. Create that company call it BWGB or whatever it’s just a pass through to our own individual pass through. However until they fund it can be used to fund our expenses collectively with an agreement it is paid out first money when they fund.

It appears Hunter Biden referred to the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) as well as the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

Bobulinski responded to Hunter Biden by requesting where and what time a dinner would be held with President Joe Biden and Hunter’s uncle, James Biden.

“Mrng plse let me knw if we will do early dinner w your Uncle & dad and where, also for document translation do you want it in simple Chinese or traditional?” he asked.

“Not sure on dinner yet and whatever is the most common for a Chinese legal DOC,” Hunter Biden responded. A few hours later, Hunter Biden texted, “Dad not in now until 11- lets me l and Jim meet at 10 at Beverly Hilton where he’s staying.”

Before the text exchange, Hunter Biden signed an agreement to provide legal services to CEFC’s Patrick Ho, an executive who worked closely with alleged whistleblower Gal Luft, whom U.S. authorities indicted Monday for failing to registerer as a foreign agent of CEFC, among other violations.

In 2017, U.S. authorities indicted Ho for attempting to bribe African officials on behalf of CEFC. Hunter Biden referred to Ho as the “fucking spy chief of China” in audio recordings.

Suspicious activity reports obtained by House Republicans show Hunter Biden’s business partner, Rob Walker, received a $3 million wire transfer from CEFC in 2017. In turn, four Biden family members — Hunter, James, Hallie, and an unidentified “Biden” — received a collective $1.3 million cut.

In addition, Breitbart News reported the Biden family business received a total of $5.1 million through multiple accounts within days of Hunter Biden’s recently unearthed WhatsApp messages to CEFC.

In the first text, Hunter Biden demanded to be paid with President Joe Biden “sitting” next to him.

“I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled,” the screen capture shows. “Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight.”

A few days later, Hunter Biden asked a second CEFC business associate, Gongwen “Kevin” Dong, for $10 million in another WhatsApp text, noting the Biden family is best at “doing exactly what the chairman wants.”

“Very simple,” Hunter wrote. “10 M per annum budget to use to further the interest of the JV. This move to 5M is completely new to me and is not acceptable obviously.”

“If you think this is about money it’s not,” Hunter added. “The Bidens are the best I know at doing exactly what the chairman wants from this partnership … let’s not quibble over peanuts.”

House Committee on the Judiciary / YouTube

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.