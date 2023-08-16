Billy Busch, the heir to the Anheuser-Busch company, has offered to buy the company back from its parent company, InBev, if it wants to sell.

Anheuser-Busch sold to InBev in 2008, and Billy Busch wants to buy it back in order to “make that brand great again.” He made his offer while speaking to Tomi Lahren on her show Fearless.

“When it comes to marketing and saying — moving away from a fratty base — is that InBev in general? Or is this this one person? It doesn’t seem like they’ve cleaned house to get rid of people that think that way, that really don’t like their customers,” said Lahren.

“Well, that goes against being inclusive to get away from the fratty drinker, right? So that’s a big mistake,” he responded.

Busch further said that InBev, a Brazillian-based company, made the marketing blunder of partnering Bud Light with Dylan Mulvaney because it does not understand “who their core drinker is.”

“I think InBev doesn’t understand who their core drinker is. It’s a Brazilian-based company that really doesn’t live here in America,” he said.

Billy Busch spoke of his ancestors who founded the company and the bond they shared with customers.

“They knew who their drinkers were. They were with the bar owners and the restaurant owners and the liquor store owners and talking to these people day in and day out. Even my dad at 89 years old, 90 years old, he was still going to the bars selling Budweiser back in those days, in the ’80s,” he said.

“I urge that company, InBev, if they don’t want that brand any longer, sell it back to the Busch family. Sell it to me. I’ll be the first in line to buy that brand back from you. And we’ll make that brand great again,” he concluded.

As Breitbart News reported, Bud Light has been hemorrhaging business since it partnered with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, forcing the company to lay off hundreds of workers.

“While we never take these decisions lightly, we want to ensure that our organization continues to be set for future long-term success,” Anheuser-Busch Chief Executive Brendan Whitworth said in a written statement. “These corporate structure changes will enable our teams to focus on what we do best—brewing great beer for everyone.”

Just last week, Billy Busch said that his ancestors would have “rolled in their graves” over Bud Light’s recent decision.

“I think my family — my ancestors would have rolled over in their graves,” Busch told TMZ. “They believed that transgender, gays, that sort of thing was all a very personal issue. They loved this country because it is a free country and people are allowed to do what they want, but it was never meant to be on a beer can and never meant to be pushed in people’s faces.”

Busch said that the type of customers who would drink a Bud Light are “common folk” who work hard every day and do not want political messaging shoved in their faces.

“You know, I think people who drink beer, I think they’re your common folk. I think they are the blue-collar worker who goes and works hard every single day,” Busch said.

“The last thing they want pushed down their throat or to be drinking is a beer can with that kind of message on it. I just don’t think that’s what they’re looking for. They want their beer to be truly American, truly patriotic, as it always has been. Truly, America’s beer, which Bud Light was and probably isn’t any longer,” he added.

Paul Roland Bois joined Breitbart News in 2021. He also directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.