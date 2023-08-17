Exclusive: Georgia State Senator Takes First Step to Impeach Trump’s Fulton County Prosecutor

Georgia state Sen. Colton Moore (R) took the first step on Thursday towards impeaching Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for her actions against former President Donald Trump, a memo exclusively obtained by Breitbart News shows.

In a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp (R), Moore announced an initiative to begin an emergency session to conduct a thorough investigation into the actions undertaken by Willis. On Tuesday, a Georgia grand jury indicted Trump on 13 counts.

The lawmaker’s investigation could lead to defunding Willis’s investigation of Trump and/or ultimately impeaching the district attorney.

“We must strip all funding and, if appropriate, impeach Fani Willis,” Moore said in a statement.

“As a Georgia State Senator, I am officially calling for an emergency session to review the actions of Fani Willis,” he said. “America is under attack. I’m not going to sit back and watch as radical left prosecutors weaponize their elected offices to politically target their opponents.”

An emergency legislative special session can come about two ways in Georgia: First, the governor can call an emergency session. Second, an emergency session can be called if 3/5 of both the legislative chambers sign onto a letter to demand a review of Willis’s actions.

Moore’s letter to Kemp, exclusively obtained by Breitbart News, shows the latter tactic deployed:

Dear Governor Kemp: We, the undersigned, being duly elected members of the Georgia House of Representatives and Georgia Senate, and comprising 3/5 of each respective house, pursuant to Article IV, Section II, Paragraph VII(b), hereby certify to you, in writing, with a copy to the Secretary of State, that in our opinion an emergency exists in the affairs of the state, requiring a special session to be convened under that section, for all purposes, to include, without limitation, the review and response to the actions of Fani Willis. Sincerely, Colton Moore, State Senator, Georgia Senate District 53

Colton Moore – Fani Willis Emergency Session Letter.docx by Breitbart News on Scribd

A campaign veteran who runs America First Georgia campaigns, Cliff Maloney, told Breitbart News that Moore’s effort to fight back against Willis is the only initiative in Georgia to block Trump’s prosecution.

“Finally, a leader who is stepping up and fighting back against the epidemic of corrupt District Attorney’s that are drunk on power,” he said.

“Colton Moore is an absolute patriot,” he added. “He must win this battle and I encourage every liberty loving American to support him.”

The 13 charges against Trump are serious. He faces a maximum of 76.5 years in state prison if convicted on each of the charges, and if enforced consecutively.

“The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office clearly decided to force through and rush this 98-page indictment,” Trump said in a statement.

“This one-sided grand jury presentation relied on witnesses who harbor their own personal and political interests — some of whom ran campaigns touting their efforts against the accused and/or profited from book deals and employment opportunities as a result,” he added.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.