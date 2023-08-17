Tim Sheehy, a former Navy SEAL running to unseat Democrat Sen. Jon Tester in Montana, just picked up a big endorsement from former House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

In a video shared on Thursday, Gingrich hailed Sheehy as a “hardworking” patriot who will be the man to unseat the three-term Tester in the now-purple state of Montana.

“I want you to know that I’ve looked carefully, and I think Tim Sheehy is going to be a great United States senator. He’s a patriot, he’s hard-working, he’s a good businessman, he served in the military, and I think, with your help, he’s going to help straighten Washington out,” Gingrich said.

According to Fox News, Sheehy served in “Iraq, Afghanistan, South America and the Pacific region, receiving the Bronze Star with Valor for Heroism in Combat and the Purple Heart Medal.” Fox News noted:

No other Republicans have jumped into the race to challenge Sheehy’s path to a general election matchup with Tester, but Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., an outspoken member of the House Freedom Caucus who lost his own challenge to the Democrat in 2018 by 3.5 points in the deep-red state, is reportedly mulling another run.

Sheehy has already earned the endorsements of Republican Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, Republican Montana Sen. Steve Daines, and Montana’s lone Republican Congressman, Ryan Zinke.

“Tim Sheehy is a decorated veteran, successful businessman, and a great Montanan,” Daines said in a committee statement this past June. “I could not be happier that he has decided to enter the Montana Senate race.”

“I am proud to endorse [Sheehy]. He’s a combat veteran and entrepreneur who will fight against the Biden agenda and for Montanans in the U.S. Senate. Help Tim take back this seat,” said Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR).

I am proud to endorse @SheehyforMT. He’s a combat veteran and entrepreneur who will fight against the Biden agenda and for Montanans in the U.S. Senate. Help Tim take back this seat: https://t.co/mo5sHhS3nZ https://t.co/KPk23VQp7Y — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) June 27, 2023

Sen. Jon Tester won the 2018 midterms against Matt Rosendale and has been a force to reckon with in Montana politics as the state has moved into the purple category over the past decade, which culminated in it voting against life-affirming care for children who survive botched abortions.

Paul Roland Bois joined Breitbart News in 2021. He also directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.