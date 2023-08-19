Morning Consult Poll: DeSantis Sees Higher Unfavorable Rating than Trump

Former President Donald Trump remains the most favorable candidate in the Republican primary field, despite his ongoing legal troubles, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sees a higher unfavorable rating than the former president, this week’s Morning Consult survey found.

The survey found most, 76 percent, viewing Trump favorably, compared to 22 percent who do not. His favorability is 11 points higher than Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who came in second place with 65 percent reporting a favorable view.

Notably, DeSantis now has a higher unfavorable rating than Trump as 23 percent have an unfavorable view of the governor.

Most, 55 percent, also view anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy favorably, while 20 percent still say they have never heard of him.

As is consistent with past surveys, former Vice President Mike Pence has the second-highest unfavorable rating of any candidate listed at 40 percent. However, he is still above water as 48 percent have a favorable view of the former Trump running mate.

Both former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott have a positive favorable rating — 45-18 and 47-12, respectively.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has maintained his status as the most unfavorable GOP candidate as 47 percent have an unfavorable view of him, compared to 28 percent who view him favorably.

That portion of the survey was taken August 10-13, 2023, among 810 potential GOP primary voters. It has a +/- 4 percent margin of error.

The survey came ahead of Trump’s most recent indictment as part of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s investigation into the former president. Given past reactions following Trump’s three other indictments, there is no reason to believe that this fourth indictment will have any negative effect on the former president in the polls, given that his ratings have consistently risen after past indictments were announced.

