Atlanta’s Morris Brown College Ushers in Mask Mandate

Atlanta’s Morris Brown College is re-embracing mask mandates, years after initial panic over the coronavirus.

While many universities and colleges have dropped coronavirus mandates — such as vaccine requirements and mask requirements — some clearly remaining open to reinstating them. Atlanta’s Morris Brown College is among those, sharing the announcement on social media this week.

The August 20 update states, “Effective immediately, Morris Brown College has reinstated its COVID-19 mask mandate due to reports of positive cases among students in the Atlanta University Center.”

Because of that, the school is requiring all students and employees to mask up, maintain physical distance, avoid large gatherings, and comply with contract-tracing for the next 14 days.

The update contained no mention of the fact cloth or drugstore masks are not effective at preventing transmission of the virus — a fact Dr. Anthony Fauci privately admitted at the beginning of the pandemic.

Other schools, such as Rutgers University, are still requiring students to be vaccinated for the coronavirus, despite the fact that the vaccines do not prevent the spread of the virus, nor do they prevent one from contracting it, either.

“In support of Rutgers’ commitment to health and safety for all members of its community, the University has updated its Immunization Requirements for Students to include the COVID-19 vaccine,” the Rutger’s website reads, explaining that this means that “with limited exceptions, all students must be fully vaccinated and upload record of these vaccinations to the Rutgers Student Immunization Portal.”

The news comes as coronavirus mandates re-emerge in Hollywood as well, as Lionsgate is reinstating masking and daily testing for its Los Angeles office workers.

As Breitbart News reported:

Lionsgate is requiring employees who physically work at its headquarters in Santa Monica to wear masks at all times when in the building, effective immediately, except when alone in an enclosed office or large open workspace. In addition, employees are required to submit to daily COVID testing and to report the results to the company, according to an internal memo obtained by Deadline.

According to a memo, employees of the major studio must wear “a medical grade face covering (surgical mask, KN95 or N95) when indoors except when alone in an office with the door closed, actively eating, actively drinking at their desk or workstation, or if they are the only individual present in a large open workspace.”