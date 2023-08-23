Trump Teases GOP Debate Counter-Programming: ‘Sparks Will Fly’

“Sparks will fly,” former President Donald Trump teased on Truth Social ahead of the Republican debate, previewing his interview with Tucker Carlson, which will drop at the same time as the GOP debate’s kickoff.

“MY INTERVIEW WITH TUCKER CARLSON WILL BE AIRED TONIGHT AT 9:00 P.M. ‘SPARKS WILL FLY.’ ENJOY!” Trump exclaimed Tuesday.

Trump made it official last week, essentially announcing that he would skip the debate after months of ongoing speculation.

“Many people are asking whether or not I will be doing the DEBATES? ALL AMERICANS have been clamoring for a President of extremely High Intelligence. As everyone is aware, my Poll numbers, over a ‘wonderful’ field of Republican candidates, are extraordinary,” Trump wrote last week, noting that he is leading the runner up by “more than 50 points.”

“Reagan didn’t do it, and neither did others. People know my Record, one of the BEST EVER, so why would I Debate? I’M YOUR MAN. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he exclaimed, as reporters surfaced revealing his plan for counter-programming via an interview with Tucker Carlson.

Days later, Trump revealed that he will “not be doing the debates, suggesting that he plans to skip more than Wednesday’s Fox News debate. That decision followed his July discussion with Breitbart News, in which he revealed that it may be “foolish” to participate in the debates.

“I feel it’s sort of foolish to be doing it,” Trump said at the time. “I think it could be stupid—it could be a stupid thing to do. But I have not made up a decision. I don’t mind doing them. I like to do them—I enjoy them actually and I think they’re a good thing. But when you’re leading somebody by 50 or 60 points, I think doing it might be foolish.”

Wednesday’s debate, moderated by Fox News’s Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, will begin at 9 p.m. Eastern and see both Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy take center stage, flanked by other qualified candidates.

