Senatorial candidate and Riverton, Utah, Mayor Trent Staggs (R) vowed to “hold the line” and refuse to enforce coronavirus protocols, insisting on his belief in “freedom” and the ability of Americans to decide for themselves.

In an exclusive statement to Breitbart News on Thursday, Staggs expressed his ongoing opposition to COVID mandates.

“In 2020, when they decided to enforce business closures, social distancing, and masking, I directed our police not to enforce; if they bring it back, 100 percent I will once again hold the line,” he declared.

“In Riverton, we believe in freedom and that people know better how to govern their lives than DC bureaucrats,” he added.

If covid restrictions do come back. Once again, I will not comply. — Mayor Trent Staggs (@MayorStaggs) August 23, 2023

The matter comes as coronavirus mandates are re-emerging in many universities and colleges and even Hollywood as the mainstream news media continues running essays pushing for the return of face coverings.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is ramping up another round of coronavirus hysteria ahead of 2024, pressuring all Americans to get the latest booster this fall, leading to suspicions that Democrats will return mass lockdowns ahead of the next presidential election in a repeat of 2020.

As Breitbart News reported, the new push for Americans to line up for booster shots follows the revelation in January that health officials want to make coronavirus booster vaccinations an annual event.

Earlier this month, former Obama official and MSNBC medical contributor Dr. Kavita Patel claimed that a rise in coronavirus cases means it is time to bring back masks.

On Sunday, Atlanta’s Morris Brown College announced it is re-embracing mask mandates, years after initial panic over the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno vowed to fight against renewed “tyrannical” coronavirus mandates, claiming they are “antithetical to American freedom and liberty.”

It's time for Republicans to draw a line in the sand: Any school that reimposes mask or vax mandates should have all of their Federal funding cut. Any corporation that reimposes these mandates on their workers or consumers should be barred from receiving government contracts. pic.twitter.com/0OkTKQCFNZ — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) August 23, 2023

