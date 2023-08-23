Bernie Moreno Vows to ‘Fight’ Renewed ‘Tyrannical’ Coronavirus Mandates: They’re ‘Antithetical’ to American Freedom, Liberty

U.S. Senate candidate and pro-Donald Trump businessman Bernie Moreno vowed to “fight” against renewed “tyrannical” coronavirus mandates, claiming they are “antithetical to American freedom and liberty.”

Republican businessman and Senate hopeful Bernie Moreno, who seeks to challenge Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) in 2024, shared a video on Tuesday where he calls on Republicans to “draw a line in the sand” regarding coronavirus measures.

“Any school that reimposes mask or vax mandates should have all of their federal funding cut,” he wrote in the clip’s post. “Any corporation that reimposes these mandates on their workers or consumers should be barred from receiving government contacts.”

It's time for Republicans to draw a line in the sand: Any school that reimposes mask or vax mandates should have all of their Federal funding cut. Any corporation that reimposes these mandates on their workers or consumers should be barred from receiving government contracts. pic.twitter.com/0OkTKQCFNZ — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) August 23, 2023

Moreno noted that nearly three-and-a-half years have passed since China “unleashed Covid on the world” and since “we saw the beginning of the tyrannical reign of politicians who wanted to control us with mask mandates, Covid mandates, vaccine mandates [and] passports.”

“These were things that we thought we left in the past, but here we go again,” he stated.

Calling attention to recent reports that the Biden administration as well as many colleges, universities and hospitals in New York are seeking to “bring these mask mandates back [and] force students and employees to get vaccinated,” Moreno recalled that he “fought these mandates from the very beginning.”

“It’s one of the main reasons that I decided to run for public office,” he explained.

Calling on Ohio institutions of higher education and businesses to “resist any effort to reinstate these tyrannical mandates,” the Buckeye State GOP businessman insisted they are ineffective and should never be instituted.

“They’re antithetical to American freedom and liberty,” he argued.

Moreno, who is from Colombia, also vowed that as Senator he would “fight any attempt to have these mandates put in place,” including defunding post-secondary institutions that “force” student vaccination and masking.

As for corporations doing business with the federal government to have such mandates in place, Moreno pledged to “fight hard to make sure these corporations are not funded with your taxpayer dollars.”

“Let’s make certain that the left is not given the tool that they want, which is universal mail-in balloting, as a result of saying there is another Covid emergency,” he said.

Claiming we’ve “seen this movie twice” and don’t want to see it again, the Ohio GOP Senate hopeful called on viewers to join him in clarifying to elected officials that “we will not comply with any movement towards any of these tyrannical mandates ever again!”

The matter comes as coronavirus mandates are re-emerging in many universities and colleges and even Hollywood, as the mainstream news media continues running essays pushing for the return of face coverings.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is ramping up another round of coronavirus hysteria ahead of 2024, pressuring all Americans to get the latest booster this fall, leading to suspicions that Democrats will return mass lockdowns ahead of the next presidential election, in a repeat of 2020.

As Breitbart News reported, the new push for Americans to line up for booster shots follows the revelation in January that health officials want to make coronavirus booster vaccinations an annual event.

Earlier this month, former Obama official and MSNBC medical contributor Dr. Kavita Patel claimed that a rise in coronavirus cases meant it was time to bring back masks.

On Sunday, Atlanta’s Morris Brown College announced it is re-embracing mask mandates, years after initial panic over the coronavirus.

Moreno, a resident of the Cleveland suburb of Westlake, launched his U.S. Senate campaign for Brown’s seat in April and is bracing for a possibly fierce GOP primary battle.

The conservative outsider ran last cycle but ended up halting his 2022 bid after meeting with former President Donald Trump to “focus [his] efforts on supporting the candidate that wins President Trump’s endorsement” since “too many Trump candidates” running could have “cost the MAGA movement a conservative seat.”

The election in Ohio will happen in a battleground state in a year with a presidential election and is expected to be messy as Brown is one of the top vulnerable Democrats this cycle up for reelection.

In 2024, 23 of the 33 Senate seats up for reelection are currently held by Democrats or left-leaning independents. Former President Trump won six of these states by double digits in at least one of his presidential elections.

Besides Brown, Sen. Jon Tester in Montana and Sen. Joe Manchin in West Virginia are expected to be the most vulnerable.

Last month, Moreno boasted to Breitbart News that the Republican establishment knows he “can’t be bought,” adding that it is essential to go to the swamp and “blow up” D.C.’s system.