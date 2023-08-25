Allies Rally Behind Trump Post Mugshot: ‘LEANER AND MEANER THAN EVER!’

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Minden-Tahoe Airport on October 08, 2022 in Minden, Nevada. Former U.S. President Donald Trump held a campaign style rally for Nevada GOP candidates ahead of the state's midterm election on November 8th. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Hannah Bleau

Allies rallied behind former President Donald Trump after his arrest in Fulton County, Georgia, sharing images of his now famous mugshot and declaring the former president “leaner and meaner than ever!”

Trump was arrested at the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office on charges stemming from District Attorney Fani Willis’s indictment, marking Trump’s fourth indictment over the past few months. While some leftists and Never Trumpers celebrated, Trump surrogates, allies, and supporters showed their strong support and warned that the left has no idea what they have started.

“LEANER AND MEANER THAN EVER! Make America Great Again! TRUMP 2024!!” Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) exclaimed, sharing the famous image.

“Unconstitutional and unprecedented. STAND WITH @realDonaldTrump! #SaveAmerica,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) exclaimed.

“The dumbass commies who thought it was a good idea to release this are finding out this morning what FAFO really means,” conservative podcaster Dan Bongino exclaimed, predicting that “this will go down as the single biggest political miscalculation in American history.”

Others noted how Trump essentially trolled leftists back, historically returning to X, formerly known as Twitter, with an image of his mugshot — urging people to “NEVER SURRENDER” — as others continued to show their support.

“I really believe this is a very sad day for America,” Trump told reporters post-arrest. “This should never happen. You should be able to challenge an election. The election was a rigged election, the stolen election, and I should have every right to do that.”

“As you know, you have many people that you’ve been watching over the years do the same thing, whether it’s Hillary Clinton or Stacey Abrams or many others,” he continued. “When you have that great freedom to challenge — you have to be able to. Otherwise you can have very dishonest elections,” he said, deeming the day’s events a “travesty of justice.”

“We did nothing wrong. I did nothing wrong. And everybody knows it. I’ve never had such support, and that goes with the other ones too. What they’re doing is election interference.”

WATCH–Trump Lawyer After Third Indictment: “This Is Election Interference,” “This Is the Biden Political Lawfare”

 

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.