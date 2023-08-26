‘Black Voices for Trump’ Leader Harrison Floyd Only Trump Co-defendant Denied Bail in Georgia

Harrison Floyd, the leader of Black Voices for Trump, is the only one among former President Donald Trump’s 19 co-defendants to be denied bail in Fulton County, Georgia, and is currently being held in the notorious county jail.

According to the indictment by District Attorney Fani Willis, Floyd is accused of trying to pressure an election worker into testifying about alleged ballot manipulation. A police officer was present during that conversation.

Why is Harrison Floyd still in Fulton Co. jail? Why did Fani Willis leave a black man in jail over this? He needs to be released immediately. Please donate to his legal defense fund!!https://t.co/wEapZ3g18h — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) August 25, 2023

Floyd is one of two black co-defendants, and represented himself in his first appearance in court because he was unable to afford legal counsel.

Judge Emily Richardson deemed him a flight risk, despite the non-violent nature of the charges against him, because he also faces a charge in Maryland that he assaulted an FBI agent who came to his home to serve him with a subpoena to testify at the grand jury in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s federal investigation.

Black Voices for Trump was launched in 2019 to support Trump’s re-election campaign and to highlight record-low black unemployment, the creation of opportunity zones, and other achievements for black Americans under Trump.

In 2020, during the Black Lives Matter riots, volunteers from Black Voices for Trump cleaned up cities that were damaged, such as Kenosha, Wisconsin. Then-candidate Joe Biden failed to condemn the rioting for several days.

A Marine Corps veteran, Floyd will now be held until his trial at the Fulton County Jail, which left-wing Slate.com decried as a jail where “nobody” should be held because of poor conditions there, where people die in “squalor.”

Slate suggested that white defendants are rarely held there, because of discrimination and because they are more likely to be able to afford private attorneys. Black Lives Matter has been silent thus far about Floyd’s detention.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.