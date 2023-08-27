Watch: New Yorkers Protesting Migrant Camps Chant ‘Pasty White Liberals’ at Open Borders Activists

On Sunday, New Yorkers protested outside of Gracie Mansion — the residence of Mayor Eric Adams (D) — against the city setting up migrant camps in residential neighborhoods.

When open borders activists showed up to counter-protest, the residents started chanting, “Pasty white liberals!”

Gracie Manson NYC

Protest again migrants being housed is taking place when counter protesters arrive .

Protesters chant "pasty white liberals " to the counter and.

🎥 by @LeeroyPress

For licensing email viralnewsnyc@gmail.com pic.twitter.com/wdvJt2W72t — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) August 27, 2023

Gracie Manson NYC

Protesters gather to fight against migrants being housed in residents areas @CurtisSliwa slams the NYC Mayor and the crowd chants " one term Mayor '

🎥 by @LeeroyPress

For licensing email viralnewsnyc@gmail.com pic.twitter.com/JjbiSsluL4 — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) August 27, 2023

The New Yorkers are protesting the resettlement of thousands of border crossers and illegal aliens in their neighborhoods. Most notably, Staten Island residents are outraged by Adams’ insistence to house migrants at the former St. John Villa Academy which sits directly in a tight-knit neighborhood.

A judge had temporarily blocked Adams from housing border crossers and illegal aliens at the former school but another judge quickly overturned that decision when the city appealed the decision.

“This is unfair,” one Staten Island resident said to CBS News. “My tax dollars shouldn’t be going to this,” while another resident told neighborhood activists not to give up on protesting the migrant resettlement.

While New York City residents are largely ignored over the migrant issue, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) has created a jobs program for border crossers and illegal aliens that will connect them with employers in the state.

Since the spring of last year, more than 100,000 border crossers and illegal aliens have arrived in New York — the majority who have no ties to the United States and remain in New York City’s care, set to cost taxpayers about $12 billion by mid-2025.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.