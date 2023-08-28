Another resident, Ingrid Lynch, told the Civil Beat that officers were at her house in the morning to take a report about a fallen tree, but they did not mention that a fire had already ignited.

“At that point, they never said anything to us about evacuating,” she said.

Hermo-Fernandez said police had actually inadvertently worsened the situation during the fires by creating bottlenecks. “In fact, the police made a mistake. They forced people down the Front Street thinking it was safe, which at the time I could see what — you know, if I’m a police officer in the middle of that, I can see where he was coming from, because Hanoapiilani Highway had had the lines down on the ground, so nobody could really pass it. So I could see why he would tell him go around on Front Street. But that also created a gridlock in Front Street. And when the gridlock locked up, nobody, nobody could move,” he said.

Maui Police are now facing criticism over setting up barricades that may have created bottlenecks preventing residents from escaping. According to the Associated Press, “car after car was turned back toward the rapidly spreading wildfire by a barricade blocking access to Highway 30.”

Workers wearing “Morgue Operations” shirts move a body bag into a refrigerated storage container adjacent to the Maui Police Forensic Facility where human remains are stored in the aftermath of the Maui wildfires in Wailuku, Hawaii on August 17, 2023. (YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)

Pelletier told Hawaii News Now (HNN) that barricades were set up due to “downed power lines, which would kill you if you drove over them — or a fire that’s engulfed the area.”

He claims that police never impeded people from “exiting the area,” but he declined to offer specifics.

Myrna and Abraham Ah Hee stand in front of an evacuation center at the War Memorial Gymnasium, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Wailuku, Hawaii. The Ah Hees were there because they were looking for Abraham’s brother. Their own home in Lahaina was spared, but the homes of many of their relatives were destroyed by wildfires. They haven’t been able to get in touch with Abraham’s brother. (Rick Bowmer/AP)

