A local resident who has led grassroots relief efforts in Maui told Breitbart News in a recent exclusive interview the Maui police chief’s claim that officers tried to evacuate people is a “total lie.”
“Lie. Total lie. Total lie. That is false. No loudspeaker, nothing,” said Dale Hermo-Fernandez in a phone interview from Maui on Friday evening. He said there was “no warning, no sirens. Nobody knew.”
During a news conference last Tuesday, Maui Police Chief John Pelletier claimed that police officers drove up and down streets, knocking on doors and using loudspeakers to tell people to leave, according to the Associated Press. He did not say exactly where and when officers did that.
Maui Fire Chief Bradford Ventura told Maui Now that firefighters called for the evacuation of the area around Lahainaluna Road around 3:00 p.m., but according to a report by Honolulu Civil Beat, no other areas were ordered to evacuate.
In fact, as late as 4:45 p.m. local time, Maui County officials encouraged residents to “shelter in place unless evacuations are ordered,” according to an archive of the county’s website. According to Civil Beat, people were jumping into the ocean “less an hour later, around 5:30 p.m.”
Honolulu Emergency Management Director Hiro Toiya told the Civil Beat that when communication systems are down, emergency managers “have the option to deploy first responders and volunteers to drive through the area in vehicles equipped with lights, sirens and a PA system.”
“We can send personnel out into the field to do those announcements, going neighborhood by neighborhood or going door to door as necessary,” he told the outlet.
However, then-Maui Emergency Management Agency Chief Herman Andaya admitted to the Civil Beat that his agency was not even aware the power was out.
One resident said police were out trying to evacuate people — but after the fire first started in Lahaina around 6:30 a.m.
Bank teller Lisa Vorpahl told the Washington Post that not long after that fire started, police were “circulating in her neighborhood, calling out on megaphones for people to evacuate.”
However, Maui County posted an update on Facebook at 9:55 a.m. stating that the fire was “100% contained,” and it is not clear whether police later tried to evacuate people when fire — either from the same one or a different one — flared up again in Lahaina.
Another resident, Ingrid Lynch, told the Civil Beat that officers were at her house in the morning to take a report about a fallen tree, but they did not mention that a fire had already ignited.
“At that point, they never said anything to us about evacuating,” she said.
Hermo-Fernandez said police had actually inadvertently worsened the situation during the fires by creating bottlenecks. “In fact, the police made a mistake. They forced people down the Front Street thinking it was safe, which at the time I could see what — you know, if I’m a police officer in the middle of that, I can see where he was coming from, because Hanoapiilani Highway had had the lines down on the ground, so nobody could really pass it. So I could see why he would tell him go around on Front Street. But that also created a gridlock in Front Street. And when the gridlock locked up, nobody, nobody could move,” he said.
Maui Police are now facing criticism over setting up barricades that may have created bottlenecks preventing residents from escaping. According to the Associated Press, “car after car was turned back toward the rapidly spreading wildfire by a barricade blocking access to Highway 30.”
Pelletier told Hawaii News Now (HNN) that barricades were set up due to “downed power lines, which would kill you if you drove over them — or a fire that’s engulfed the area.”
He claims that police never impeded people from “exiting the area,” but he declined to offer specifics.
Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter, Truth Social, or on Facebook.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.