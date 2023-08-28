A local resident who has led grassroots relief efforts in Maui told Breitbart News in a recent exclusive interview the Maui police chief’s claim that officers tried to evacuate people is a “total lie.”

“Lie. Total lie. Total lie. That is false. No loudspeaker, nothing,” said Dale Hermo-Fernandez in a phone interview from Maui on Friday evening. He said there was “no warning, no sirens. Nobody knew.”

During a news conference last Tuesday, Maui Police Chief John Pelletier claimed that police officers drove up and down streets, knocking on doors and using loudspeakers to tell people to leave, according to the Associated Press. He did not say exactly where and when officers did that.

Maui Fire Chief Bradford Ventura told Maui Now that firefighters called for the evacuation of the area around Lahainaluna Road around 3:00 p.m., but according to a report by Honolulu Civil Beat, no other areas were ordered to evacuate.

In fact, as late as 4:45 p.m. local time, Maui County officials encouraged residents to “shelter in place unless evacuations are ordered,” according to an archive of the county’s website. According to Civil Beat, people were jumping into the ocean “less an hour later, around 5:30 p.m.”

Honolulu Emergency Management Director Hiro Toiya told the Civil Beat that when communication systems are down, emergency managers “have the option to deploy first responders and volunteers to drive through the area in vehicles equipped with lights, sirens and a PA system.”

“We can send personnel out into the field to do those announcements, going neighborhood by neighborhood or going door to door as necessary,” he told the outlet.

However, then-Maui Emergency Management Agency Chief Herman Andaya admitted to the Civil Beat that his agency was not even aware the power was out.

One resident said police were out trying to evacuate people — but after the fire first started in Lahaina around 6:30 a.m.

Bank teller Lisa Vorpahl told the Washington Post that not long after that fire started, police were “circulating in her neighborhood, calling out on megaphones for people to evacuate.”

However, Maui County posted an update on Facebook at 9:55 a.m. stating that the fire was “100% contained,” and it is not clear whether police later tried to evacuate people when fire — either from the same one or a different one — flared up again in Lahaina.