WSJ Poll: Majority of Americans Disapprove of Biden’s Handling of Ukraine

A majority of American voters disapprove of President Joe Biden’s handling of Ukraine, according to the latest poll by the Wall Street Journal.

The poll showed that 52 percent of voters disapprove of the Biden’s handling of Ukraine, a rise since March 22, when 46 percent disapproved. The poll did not specify what about his handling they disapproved of.

A plurality of voters said too much was being done to help Ukraine, at 38 percent. Thirty-one percent said it was the “right amount,” and 22 percent said not enough was being done.

The poll showed that a large majority of Republican primary voters — 62 percent — said too much was being done, while 17 percent said it was the right amount, and 14 percent said not enough was being done.

The percentage of those saying too much was being done increased from 56 percentage points in April.

Since then, Ukraine has began their counteroffensive in an attempt to regain seized territory from Russian forces, but it has not proceeded as quickly or successfully as the West has hoped.

Biden has said since the beginning of the Ukraine War that he would support Ukraine “for as long as it takes.” He recently requested an additional $24 billion for Ukraine, to bridge an anticipated gap between the end of the fiscal year on September 30 and when a 2024 budget is approved.

If the $24 billion is approved, that would bring total spending on Ukraine to $135 billion since the war began in February 2022.

The poll was conducted August 24-30, with a sample of 1,500 registered voters. The margin of error was a plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

