Special Counsel David Weiss plans to indict Hunter Biden before the end of the month, according to a new court filing.

“[T]he Speedy Trial Act requires that the Government obtain the return of an indictment by a grand jury by Friday, Sept 29, 2023, at the earliest,” Weiss wrote Wednesday.

“The Government intends to seek the return of an indictment in this case before that date,” he said.

The filing was made upon a court order to provide a status update on the case on or before September 6, 2023.

It is not known at this time what charges Hunter Biden might face.

In August, Hunter Biden’s plea deal broke down upon scrutiny from the judge, throwing a wrench into the agreement Weiss and Hunter Biden had crafted.

The agreement afforded Hunter Biden the ability to plead guilty for not paying taxes on over $1.5 million in income in 2017 and 2018, receiving probation rather than jail time.

In addition, Weiss devised a separate diversion agreement that gave Hunter Biden immunity from potential future charges, including a provision to essentially wipe a felony gun violation from his record.

Lawyers for Hunter Biden tried to argue that terms of the “diversion agreement” within the plea deal remained intact. The lawyers also contended that Weiss should abide by the irregular deal, claiming the government “reneged” on a “previously agreed-upon Plea Agreement.”

