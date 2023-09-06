The Massachusetts Commission on Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Questioning Youth released a framework recommending the state change child abuse laws to include parents “withholding gender-affirming care.”

The 295-page report, which was released for the fiscal year 2024 (July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2024), encapsulates the commission’s view of how Massachusetts can “stand up and enshrine safety and freedom of the right to autonomy and queer joy.” While the report does not carry the force of law, the LGBTQ commission closely advises state government on “effective policies, programs, and resources for LGBTQ youth,” according to the website for the Official Commonwealth of Massachusetts.



On page 13 of the report, the commission recommends the state “Improve Massachusetts child abuse laws to explicitly include the withholding of gender-affirming care for LGBTQ youth.” “Gender-affirming care” is a far-left euphemism intended to make the mutilation of children via sex change procedures, cross-sex hormones, and puberty blockers sound like a compassionate course of action.

The report reads:

With the significant rise in public transphobia across the state, the Commission has serious concerns about the wellbeing of trans and gender expansive youth in the home, and advises that the state examine current laws around child abuse and welfare to ensure that the unique situations faced by LGBTQ youth are being addressed. In particular, the Commission recommends that the state examine the possibility of codifying gender-affirming child welfare protections in state law to better support youth and families.

The commission also recommended the state government consider creating a “maltreatment code system” for LGBTQ youth within the state Department of Children and Families “to better support social workers in tracking and addressing critical cases and incidents.”

The recommendations report was released shortly before Democrat Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey released a proposal to overhaul physical and sexual education in public schools in the state — a framework which includes “gender identity” discussions with students as young as third grade, as well as talks of same-sex relationships and “gender-role stereotypes” with preschoolers. The public comment period for the framework ended on August 31.