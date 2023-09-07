Liberty Safe is attempting to do damage control after facing massive backlash for providing the FBI access to a January 6 defendant’s safe.

On Wednesday, Breitbart News reported that Liberty Safe provided the FBI with an access code to a safe owned by Nathan Hughes, a participant in the January 6 U.S. Capitol raid.

Liberty Safe faced backlash from conservatives on social media for handing over the access code.

Comedians and political commentators the Hodge Twins posted to X:

-Guy gets raided by Feds over J6 -Feds call Liberty Safe and they send them a passcode to get into his safe (without being legally required to) -Liberty Safe gets destroyed online when it comes out that they have back doors to their customers safes -Liberty Safe feels the… — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) September 7, 2023

Founder and CEO of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk also took to X to criticize the company:

Your guns are not safe in a Liberty Safe. Return them immediately. Cancel any orders. They will give your passcode to the feds. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 6, 2023

Political commentator Rogan O’Handley posted:

If Liberty Safe had even 1 brain cell of common sense remaining in their entire company, they would profusely apologize for giving the Feds the passcode to their customer’s safe, cover all his legal fees, cover the legal fees of anyone else they did this to, and swear they’ll… https://t.co/VAbCUgxS4G — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) September 6, 2023

Liberty Safe itself also took to X in an attempt to do damage control:

After giving up Nathan Hughes’ safe, Liberty Safe claimed it had “had no knowledge of any of the details surrounding the investigation at the time” and that the FBI had requested a code to get into the safe per a warrant.