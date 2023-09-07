Liberty Safe Attempts Damage Control After Facing Backlash for Providing FBI Access to January 6 Defendant’s Safe

Federal agents load a vehicle with evidence boxes taken from a property related to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in New York. Earlier, an agency spokesperson says FBI agents were at a home in Washington connected to Deripaska to carry out "court-authorized law enforcement activity." (AP Photo/John …
AP Photo/John Minchillo
AWR Hawkins

Liberty Safe is attempting to do damage control after facing massive backlash for providing the FBI access to a January 6 defendant’s safe.

On Wednesday, Breitbart News reported that Liberty Safe provided the FBI with an access code to a safe owned by Nathan Hughes, a participant in the January 6 U.S. Capitol raid.

Liberty Safe faced backlash from conservatives on social media for handing over the access code.

Comedians and political commentators the Hodge Twins posted to X:

Founder and CEO of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk also took to X to criticize the company:

Political commentator Rogan O’Handley posted:

Liberty Safe itself also took to X in an attempt to do damage control:

After giving up Nathan Hughes’ safe, Liberty Safe claimed it had “had no knowledge of any of the details surrounding the investigation at the time” and that the FBI had requested a code to get into the safe per a warrant.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.