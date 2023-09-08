‘She’s 83’ Trends as Nancy Pelosi Announces Reelection Bid

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced that she will seek reelection in 2024, prompting shock and amusement from critics, who observed that the congresswoman is already 83 years old.

Pelosi made the formal announcement on social media Friday afternoon.

“Now more than ever our City needs us to advance San Francisco values and further our recovery. Our country needs America to show the world that our flag is still there, with liberty and justice for ALL,” Pelosi, first elected to Congress in 1987, said.

“That is why I am running for reelection — and respectfully ask for your vote,” she added.

The former speaker’s announcement triggered a range of reactions across social media as “She’s 83” began to trend. Age has become a trending narrative as of late, given President Biden, 80, and his stumbles and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, 81, and his freeze-ups.

“She’s been in political office since 1981. She’s helped to destroy San Francisco and the country. These corrupt geriatrics cling to power at all costs,” Monica Crowley, former Assistant Secretary of the Treasury, said. “Enough.”

“She’s 83!!! @SpeakerPelosi be a leader. Set an example and retire. 75 should be mandatory retirement age for all federal public servants,” another X user opined.

“She’s 83 years old these politicians really have a hard time letting go of power, it’s time for Nancy to retire,” another said.

“Nancy Pelosi is running again?! We need term limits! She’s 83 years old! Who does she represent!” one exclaimed, as others offered similar takes.

Democratic National Committee (DNC) chairman Jaime Harrison, however, was over the moon about Pelosi’s announcement.

“The greatest to ever do it! Speaker Emerita Pelosi has dedicated her entire political career to delivering for the American people, and I could not be more excited to see her step back up to the plate. Let’s go!” he exclaimed.

Pelosi’s decision comes as many Republicans make the same case for McConnell, asserting that he should step down, particularly after his freeze-ups.

McConnell has made it clear, however, that he has no plans to retire.

A recent survey from the Economist/YouGov found most American adults expressing the belief that there should be a “maximum age” to be president or serve in Congress.

Pelosi will turn 84 in March.