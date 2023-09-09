Virginia Republican congressional candidate Cameron Hamilton, a former DHS civil servant, said on Breitbart News Saturday that he has called on Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign because he violated the “public trust.”

Hamilton spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle as the Virginia Republican hopes to flip Virginia’s Seventh Congressional District, which is occupied by Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA).

Hamilton, a former Navy SEAL, worked at Homeland Security overseeing more than 4,000 Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) mostly across the southern border. He worked for DHS in the latter days of President Donald Trump’s administration through the first couple of years under President Joe Biden.

The Virginia Republican said that there has been a complete “regression” of the progress to stem the migrant flow across America’s southern border. He credited Trump’s Remain-in-Mexico policies for helping to close the border and said that many migrant caravans waited for Biden to get inaugurated because they believed that Biden was going to have less control of the border.

“What I’m asking for is for Secretary Mayorkas to resign because of his violation of public trust,” Hamilton explained on Breitbart News Saturday.

Hamilton said that at DHS he helped craft appropriations language for the department, and said that passing individual appropriations bills can help fix the issues plaguing the country.

Hamilton hopes to unseat Spanberger in Virginia’s seventh congressional district, which the Republican described as a “bellwether” district as it has both rural and urban communities.

He concluded in his interview, “Let’s bring good governance back. The only way we bring about good government is when we elect good people with good ethics to public office who sincerely care about the job that they’re trying to obtain.”

