Democrat Rep. Mary Peltola’s Husband Dies After Alaska Plane Accident

The husband of freshman Rep. Mary Peltola (D-AK) died early Wednesday morning “following a plane accident in Alaska,” and the congresswoman is heading home to grieve with her family, her chief of staff announced in a press release.

“We are devastated to share that Mary’s husband, Eugene Peltola Jr. – ‘Buzzy’ to all of us who knew and loved him – passed away earlier this morning following a plane accident in Alaska,” Chief of Staff Anton McParland stated in the release, describing him as someone who “was obnoxiously good at everything.”

“He had a delightful sense of humor that lightened the darkest moments. He was definitely the cook in the family. And family was most important to him,” McParland added. “He was completely devoted to his parents, kids, siblings, extended family, and friends – and he simply adored Mary.”

McParland conveyed that the staff is “heartbroken for the family’s loss.”

While Peltola heads home to be with her family, McParland said the congressional staff “will continue to meet with constituents and carry on the work of the office.”

Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R-AK) took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared he and his wife Rose “are shocked and deeply saddened by the passing of Gene Peltola.”

“We will be praying for Mary, their children, and all of the Peltola family. Gene’s dedication to Alaska ran deep, and he will be dearly missed,” he added.

NBC News reported that House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) sent his condolences to Peltola on behalf of the Democrat conference.

“The entire House Democratic Caucus is mourning the loss of Buzzy, and we are lifting Mary and the Peltola family up in prayer. We will be there for her in any way she needs during this unimaginable time of tragedy,” he said.

Peltola was elected to office in a November special election when she beat out former Gov. Sarah Palin (R-AK) and Republican Nick Begich under Alaska’s ranked-choice voting system. The election was triggered by the death of Rep. Don Young (R-AK), who passed away in March 2022.

The New York Post notes that Eugene Peltola was the congresswoman’s “third spouse.”

This story is developing.