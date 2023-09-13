Nolte: Democrat Susanna Gibson Is the Worst Mother in the World

Virginia House of Delegates candidate Susanna Gibson (D-Pig) has repeatedly performed hardcore sex for money online.

In a series of live streams, Gibson and her husband had sex hoping to raise money for a “good cause” (presumably her campaign). Knowing everything online is permanent, again and again, Gibson not only had sex but offered to perform degrading sex acts for cash and bragged about having sex with three men in one day — only one of them being her attorney husband.

Here are the details that matter…

Gibson is 40 years old.

Gibson is a professional, a nurse practitioner.

Gibson did this after making a decision to become a public political figure.

Gibson is the mother of two small children.

In other words, Gibson is…

…not a dumb young woman who doesn’t understand consequences — she’s 40.

…not a desperate young woman — she’s a nurse practitioner.

…not a private woman — she’s running for public office in a high-profile race that could decide control of Virginia’s House of Delegates.

…not a good mother.

In fact, she’s a terrible mother, the worst mother in the world.

This isn’t another example of “young and dumb” where old guys like myself watch Paris Hilton being Paris Hilton and thank heaven the internet wasn’t around to capture forever my every act of stupidity — not that I would have even considered getting naked on camera. But I am forgiving of “young and dumb.” After all, there are all kinds of stupid, selfish, childish, inconsiderate things I did as a young person that I regret. When you’re a teenager, you’re trying to figure out who you are, who you want to be, what the boundaries are… Susanna Gibson is no teenager. Gibson is 40. She’s 40! Moreover, she and her husband make a good living as professionals. They know how the world works. They understand the consequences. And they certainly understand how the online world works. And still…

They did this to their kids.

That’s the real sin here.

Gibson and her corporate media allies want us to believe she’s a victim of a “leak,” of revenge porn or something. Nothing is leaked when you have sex in public, which is what having sex online is. There’s no revenge porn when you invite the whole world to watch you have sex.

No, the sin here is what Gibson and husband have done to their children, which is knowingly leaving behind a time bomb to go off in their faces someday. Even if the news hadn’t gone public, those disgusting videos would always be out there, and Gibson knew this.

What kind of monster even risks putting their children through this, much less invites it by choosing to become a public political figure?

Everyone knows the internet is permanent, especially a 40-year-old professional woman tech-savvy enough to set up a live stream so she can raise money by degrading herself in the most disgusting ways.

What kind of mother does that?

Susanna Gibson is not some desperate meth addict without options.

Susanna Gibson is not some consenting adult off being a consenting adult and hurting no one.

Susanna Gibson is a mother who knowingly created something that, at best, will traumatize her children and, at worst, warp them in some way.

Susanna Gibson is the worst mother in the world.

