NYT Report: Hunter Biden Informally Advises Joe Biden

Hunter Biden is reportedly an informal adviser to President Joe Biden amid an impeachment inquiry into the president.

Hunter and Joe Biden frequently speak on the phone and “occasionally” talk politics, according to the New York Times, which described Hunter Biden as the president’s “informal adviser” who has even shaped the latter’s speeches.

“People who know both men say their bond is singular in its intensity,” the Times reported of father and son. “But even allies of President Biden, who prides himself on his political and human instincts, say he has at times been too deferential to his younger son, appearing unwilling to tell him no, despite Hunter’s problems and his long trail of bad decisions.”

“Mr. Biden’s devotion to his son means that he has long followed Hunter’s lead,” the report continued. “Allies of the president have deep respect for the bond, but have privately criticized Mr. Biden’s apparent inability to say no when Hunter sought to pull him into his business dealings.”

While Hunter advises Joe Biden, the two are under investigation by House Republicans, who opened an impeachment inquiry tin Joe Biden, even as Hunter Biden remains under active investigation by a special counsel.

Hunter’s original plea deal broke down in August upon scrutiny from a judge, throwing a wrench into the agreement between Joe Biden’s DOJ and Hunter Biden. The agreement afforded Hunter Biden the ability to plead guilty for not paying taxes derived from the family business on more than $1.5 million in income in 2017 and 2018, receiving probation rather than jail time.

Hunter Biden’s informal advisory role to Joe Biden raised concerns among some Republicans about a potential conflict of interest.

“The House Oversight Committee must immediately subpoena Hunter’s records and have a staff deposition,” Mike Davis, founder and president of the pro-Trump Article III Project and former Chief Counsel for Nominations to Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley, told Breitbart News.

“Hunter purportedly divested his 10 percent stake in BHR partners. But there is no evidence Hunter received any payment for his divestment,” Davis said. “Giving Hunter’s track record, this is shady. It looks like Hunter is continuing the Biden family corruption with one foot in the White House and the other in BHR partners.”

Kevin Morris, Hunter Biden’s lawyer, controls an entity with a ten percent stake in BHR Partners, a Chinese state-backed investment fund founded just days after Hunter and President Joe Biden visited China in 2013, Breitbart News exclusively reported in April.

The vastness of the Biden family's corruption schemes is breathtaking.

Breitbart News confirmed and authenticated the venture contract and the “Signing Instructions” email with a source with knowledge of the transaction. In addition, the source confirmed “Kevin Morris is the ‘managing partner’ of Skaneateles, LLC’ and that ‘Skaneateles has a 10 percent stake in the [BHR] venture.’”

According to a recent CNN survey, 61 percent of Americans believe Joe Biden was involved in his family’s business deals with China and Ukraine. Only 38 percent say Joe Biden was not involved, and just one percent say he was involved and did nothing wrong.

