Sixty-one percent of Americans believe President Joe Biden was involved in his family’s business deals with China and Ukraine, a CNN poll found Thursday.

“This is arguably the biggest political corruption scandal of our lifetimes,” House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) said of the poll. “It reaches the highest levels of our government & the mainstream media has turned a blind eye.”

The poll, which sampled 1,503 adults from August 25 to 31 with a ± 3.5 percent margin of error, found that a majority of Americans believe Joe Biden had “at least some involvement” in family business deals with China and Ukraine, with 42 percent saying Joe Biden acted illegally and 18 percent saying that his actions were unethical but not illegal.

Only 38 percent say Joe Biden did not have any involvement in his family’s business. Just one percent say Joe Biden was involved and did nothing wrong.

The Biden family business received over $20 million from Russia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan while Joe Biden was vice president, Comer revealed in August.

Additional bank records show the Biden business received at least $10 million from business schemes in Romania and China. In total, nine Biden family members received payments from the family foreign business ventures, including two of Joe Biden’s grandchildren.

In addition, 55 percent believe Joe Biden acted inappropriately regarding his Justice Department’s (DOJ) probe into Hunter Biden over potential tax and gun violations. Forty-four percent say he acted appropriately.

IRS whistleblowers alleged in April that two Biden administration political appointees within the DOJ worked to block charges against Hunter Biden for tax violations against recommendations.

Among the allegations, they said President Joe Biden’s DOJ politically interfered in the criminal probe into his son. They also argued Hunter Biden was forewarned of any future searches for materials that could be used as evidence. WATCH: IRS Whistleblower Speaks Publicly for First Time, Says DOJ Intervened to Slow-Walk Hunter Probe to “Benefit” Him In addition, they claimed Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Wolf refused to allow investigators to ask about Joe Biden being “the big guy.” Wolf also allegedly cautioned the investigation team not to search Joe Biden’s guest house in Delaware for evidence against Hunter Biden because of “optics.”

The polling shows that Americans’ opinions about Joe Biden’s involvement in the family business remain consistent.