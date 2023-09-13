Trump: Romney Not Running for Re-Election ‘Fantastic News for America’

President Donald Trump called Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT)’s announcement that he was not running for re-election “fantastic news for America.”

“FANTASTIC NEWS FOR AMERICA, THE GREAT STATE OF UTAH, & FOR THE REPUBLICAN PARTY,” he posted on Truth Social on Wednesday.

“MITT ROMNEY, SOMETIMES REFERRED TO AS PIERRE DELECTO, WILL NOT BE SEEKING A SECOND TERM IN THE U.S. SENATE, WHERE HE DID NOT SERVE WITH DISTINCTION,” he added, referring to a secret account run by Romney.

Trump added, “A BIG PRIMARY FIGHT AGAINST HIM WAS IN THE OFFING, BUT NOW THAT WILL NOT BE NECESSARY. CONGRATS TO ALL. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Romney announced in a video statement that he would not run for reelection, calling for a “new generation of leaders,” bashing both Trump and President Joe Biden, saying:

We face critical challenges — mounting national debt, climate change, and the ambitious authoritarians of Russia and China. Neither President Biden nor former President Trump are leading their party to confront them. On the deficits and debt, both men refuse to address entitlements even though they represent two thirds of federal spending. Donald Trump calls global warming a hoax and President Biden offers feel-good solutions that will make no difference to the global climate. On China, President Biden underinvests in the military and President Trump underinvests in our alliances. Political motivations too often impede the solutions that these challenges demand.

“The next generation of leaders must take America to the next stage of global leadership,” Romney said.

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on Twitter, Truth Social, or on Facebook.