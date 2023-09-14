Exclusive: Ric Grenell Endorses Trent Staggs for Utah Senate

Ric Grenell, an ally of former President Donald Trump, endorsed Utah Senate Republican candidate Trent Staggs, Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

“I am proud to endorse Trent Staggs, an America First patriot. I agree with Senator Romney that Washington, DC needs new generational leaders,” Grenell, who served as Trump’s acting director of national intelligence, said in a written statement. “We are at a crucial point in our country and finding outsiders who will step up is crucial right now. My friend Trent Staggs will bring Utah values to Washington, DC and I am confident he won’t get taken hostage by the DC bureaucracy.”

Staggs, the mayor of Riverton, Utah, said in a statement, “I could not be more honored and excited to have the support of Ambassador Grenell. He is a tireless defender of liberty and the America First agenda. I’m thankful for the support of my friend Ambassador Grenell and look forward to his help bringing my principles of small government to the United States Senate.”

During the 2012 presidential race, Grenell served as then-presidential candidate Mitt Romney’s foreign policy spokesman.

Romney announced on Wednesday that he will not run for reelection.

Now, he said it is time for a “new generation of leaders” to shape public policy. In his statement, he said both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are ready to take on today’s issues.

Utah Senate Republican candidate and Riverton, Utah, Mayor Trent Staggs recently trolled Romney for standing in solidarity with the impeachment inquiry against Biden.

“I’m glad to see Mitt Romney crossing party lines and joining the Republicans on this,” Staggs wrote.