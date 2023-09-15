WATCH: Trump Says Biden ‘Not Too Old’ to Be President but Is ‘Grossly Incompetent’

Former President Donald Trump told Megyn Kelly that President Biden is “not too old” to be president, but he made it clear the 80-year-old is “grossly incompetent.”

Kelly asked Trump, 77, if he agreed with the popular sentiment that Biden is “too old to be president.” To the surprise of many, Trump did not agree.

TODAY on The @MegynKellyShow: Former President Donald Trump on Biden's impeachment and age, Fauci and COVID, Melania and Barron, the classified documents case, and much more. Plus, @VDHanson… Watch the FULL show here on X, for the first time: pic.twitter.com/56LekIV1WE — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) September 14, 2023

“No, not for the reason of old, because I have many friends who are in their 80s,” Trump said, adding that he also has friends in their 90s who are “sharp as a tack.”

“No, not old, he’s incompetent. He’s not too old. He’s incompetent,” Trump said of Biden. “And age is interesting, because some people are very sharp and some people do lose it, but you lose it at 40 and 50 also. But no, he’s not too old at all. He’s grossly incompetent.”

“You look at some of the great world leaders. They were in their 80s. And they did — I mean, Churchill, so many people. They were phenomenal in their 80s. You know, there’s a great wisdom, if you’re not in a position like him,” he continued.

“But if you go back 25 years, he wasn’t the sharpest tack, either,” Trump said of Biden.

When asked about rival Ron DeSantis’s claims that the GOP will lose their argument on age if Trump becomes the nominee, Trump argued that “if he’s [DeSantis is] the nominee, they’ll lose because he’s a lousy candidate.”

“So you know, I’d rather take on the age issue. I feel I’m physically, extremely good. I feel the same way I did 40 years ago. I mean, I feel as good as I’ve ever felt. Athletically, I’m just about as good as I ever was. I do certain things. I play golf, I win club championships have and I beat people that are 25 years younger than me,” Trump added.

Trump’s remarks come as polls show Americans expressing the belief that there should be an age limit to be president.

A recent survey from the Economist/YouGov found most U.S. adults expressing the belief that there should be a “maximum age” to serve as president or in Congress, and that consensus remains across party lines.

As Breitbart News detailed:

There is a consensus across party lines as well, as 70 percent of Democrats, 78 percent of independents, and 79 percent of Republicans agree there should be a maximum age to be president. However, the survey did not ask respondents to identify a specific age that should be the maximum. The survey asked the same question regarding senators and representatives and found most, 73 percent and 72 percent, respectively, agreed there should be a maximum age to serve in those capacities. Once again, there is a consensus across party lines.

FLASHBACK — Ouch! Biden Stumbles Multiple Times Boarding Air Force One:

C-SPAN

Further, a Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll released in August, conducted for Newsweek, found a majority of Democrats admitting they are “concerned” about Biden’s ability to perform his job, given his advanced age.