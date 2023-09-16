Former President Donald Trump earned a commanding victory in the Family Research Council’s Pray Vote Stand summit straw poll in Washington, DC, on Saturday, receiving 69.3 percent support from the attendees who voted.

Trump’s 63.9 percent saw him at 36 points higher than his next closest challenger, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), who received 27.3 percent support. No candidate other than Trump and DeSantis polled higher than three percent.

Former Vice President Mike Pence came in third place, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) in fourth, and Vivek Ramaswamy in fifth. The poll was taken after Trump, DeSantis, and other Republican presidential candidates addressed the attendees.

Trump emphasized the roll he played in overturning Roe v. Wade in his speech to the Pray Vote Stand summit crowd.

As the Washington Examiner reported:

He further reminded attendees that it was his three appointments to the Supreme Court of conservative justices that made the overturn of Roe v. Wade possible. Trump also recalled becoming the first sitting president to attend the March for Life, a large anti-abortion event in Washington, D.C. During his speech, however, Trump noted that many politicians do not discuss the issue of abortion effectively. “Many politicians who are pro-life do not know how to properly discuss a topic which is so important to the people,” he explained. “We can win elections on this issue. But it’s very delicate and explaining it properly is extremely important,” he emphasized.

Trump also declared he would launch a special task force to “rapidly review the cases of every political prisoner who has been unjustly persecuted by the Biden administration.”

DeSantis received the most votes in the vice presidential straw poll, with 25.1 percent of attendees preferring him as vice president. Scott came in second place with 19.2 percent, followed by “other” or write-in candidates in third place with 17.4 percent total support.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.