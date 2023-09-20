President Joe Biden has issued an executive order holding Norfolk Southern accountable for its involvement in the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, seven months ago.

Issued Wednesday, the executive order, which comes seven months after the crash on February 3 of this year, says it is “critical that Norfolk Southern continue to be held fully accountable under the law for this disaster, and continue to provide resources to address the effects in East Palestine and surrounding communities.”

“My Administration has mobilized a robust, multi-agency effort to support the people of East Palestine, Ohio, and surrounding communities,” Biden’s order adds.

The president has still yet to visit the site of the disaster.

Joe Biden said the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will be working in coordination with the Department of Transportation (DOT) during the cleanup effort. Also, a new Federal Disaster Recovery Coordinator will be appointed within five days of his signing the order. The Department of Health and Human Services as well as the CDC will be submitting public health test reports directly to the president.

“Federal Implementation. (a) The Department of Homeland Security, EPA, DOT, FEMA, FRA, PHMSA, and HHS are directed to use their authorities and available resources as appropriate to advance the policy established in section 2 of this order,” the executive order states.

“Within 60 days of the date of this order, HHS shall submit a report to the President that summarizes key conclusions from the public health testing and assessments that have been conducted to date and the resources HHS and the CDC have provided to address any health conditions related to the derailment,” the order further asserts.

Even Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown (OH) acknowledged that the Biden administration waited too long for the executive order despite hailing it as a “step in the right direction.”

“Overdue, but a step in the right direction,” Brown wrote on X. “There’s still much more work to do to make this community whole. I’ll keep pushing the administration to deliver for East Palestine & hold Norfolk Southern accountable. No matter what it takes.”

There’s still much more work to do to make this community whole. I’ll keep pushing the administration to deliver for East Palestine & hold Norfolk Southern accountable. No matter what it takes.https://t.co/Nu3IkqyGq4 — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) September 20, 2023

