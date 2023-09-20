Discredited January 6 Witness Cassidy Hutchinson Claims Giuliani Groped Her

Cassidy Hutchinson, a star witness for the January 6 Committee whose claims were later discredited, now says in a new book that Rudy Giuliani, who was a lawyer for President Donald Trump, groped her before the Capitol riot.

Hutchinson is making the claim as part of the promotion for her new book, Enough, which comes out next week and is available at Target and other retailers, alongside Mark Levin’s The Democrat Party Hates America, out now.

CNN reported Wednesday:

Cassidy Hutchinson, the former Trump White House aide, claims in a new book that Rudy Giuliani groped her backstage at the rally that preceded the former president’s supporters’ insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. … Quotes from the book, first reported by The Guardian, were confirmed by CNN. Hutchinson, an assistant to Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, writes that Giuliani put his hands “under my blazer, then my skirt,” at the January 6 rally. Giuliani political adviser Ted Goodman in a statement called Hutchinson’s claims a “disgusting lie.”

Notably, Hutchinson did not make these claims during her testimony to the January 6 Committee. She mentioned Giuliani only once during her two closed-door depositions to the committee in Sep. 2022, recalling that he had been in a meeting with the president in the Oval Office.

Hutchinson made several sensational accusations in her public and closed-door testimony, many of which were openly refuted by other witnesses.

As Breitbart News noted last year, Hutchinson’s third-hand testimony that Trump grabbed the wheel of his presidential limousine in an effort to force it to drive to the Capitol was rejected by the people she claimed had told her about it.

She also claimed that White House Counsel Pat Cipollone made comments in the White House on a day when he was not actually there. And a lawyer disputed Hutchinson’s claim that former White House lawyers had pressured her to change her testimony.

In a footnote to the final report, Hutchinson was quoted as saying that she was unsure, after all, about her testimony regarding Cipollone.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.