Hundreds of students at a school district in Pennsylvania staged a walkout from their classes to protest a new rule allowing transgenders into bathrooms of their desired gender.

“High school students in Perkiomen Valley School District staged the protest after officials opted not to adopt a policy that would force students to use restrooms which correspond with their biological sex,” noted the Daily Mail.

The students accused the district leaders of essentially putting females at risk by forcing them to use bathrooms with men. The school district voted against a policy that would have banned transgenders from using their desired bathrooms after a father, Tim Jagger, claimed his daughter had to share a bathroom with a boy.

The policy was proposed by local father Tim Jagger, who said his daughter had become distressed after encountering a transgender student in the bathroom.

“This is about protecting our children and our privacy and boys and girls. It’s simple biology,” one mother said of the walkout.

“There needs to be some changes. It’s just uncomfortable seeing 19-year-old men or 18-year-old men in the bathroom,” said one student.

District Superintendent Dr. Barbara Russell said the school would not adopt the ban, saying it goes against the discrimination code, which declared transgenders a protected class.

Students have staged walkouts in Iowa and Alaska over similar policies.

“American students in Alaska and Iowa are protesting the official insistence that people can change their sex by declaring they feel like members of the opposite sex,” Breitbart News reported. “The pro-biology rebellion reflects the deep public support for the reality that men and women, boys and girls, are equal yet different and complementary, and it follows protests at two schools in Vermont and Missouri.”

