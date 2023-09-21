Fifty-seven percent of voters believe Hunter Biden should be indicted for influence peddling, while only 14 percent say he should not, a Yahoo/YouGov poll released Wednesday found.

Although Special Counsel David Weiss brought three gun-related charges against Hunter Biden last week, a majority of voters say Hunter Biden should be indicted on additional charges.

The poll asked voters, “Federal prosecutors are also reportedly investigating Hunter Biden’s foreign business deals, which have drawn accusations of inﬂuence peddling. Do you think Hunter Biden should be indicted for such deals?”

Fifty-seven percent of independents, 87 percent of Republicans, and 29 percent of Democrats think Hunter Biden should be indicted for influence peddling.

Only 15 percent of voters are unsure, including 34 percent of independents, ten percent of Republicans, and 45 percent of Democrats.

Broken down by education, 54 percent of those who have a high school education or less, 56 percent of those who attended some college, and 54 percent of college or post-college graduates say Hunter Biden should be indicted.

The poll sampled 1,636 adults from September 14-18, 2023, with a ± 2.7 percent margin of error.

The House Oversight Committee released an official timeline in July that detailed key dates of Biden family influence peddling. The timeline’s scope includes four main points of business ventures in Romania, China, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan.

The committee’s investigation of the Bidens could ultimately reveal the family business raked in as much as $50 million, $30 million more than currently found, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) believes.

“I do think it’s realistic,” said House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) on Wednesday about the $50 million total. “We believe that this was a very organized crime ring because of the way the money was disbursed through LLCs and the shell companies and the way the money was disbursed through the various Biden members.”

“Joe Biden was very involved in this,” Comer added. “He knew what the family was doing.”

Joe Biden lied about his involvement in the family business, sparking an impeachment inquiry. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-KY) said last week, “Through our investigations, we have found that President Biden did lie to American people about his own knowledge of his family’s foreign business dealings.”

WATCH — “President Biden Did Lie”: McCarthy Announces Impeachment Inquiry into Joe Biden

Speaker Kevin McCarthy / Facebook

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.