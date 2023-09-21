The Biden administration will, once again, offer U.S. households free coronavirus testing kits through the mail as the 2024 primaries and general election approach.

The administration will use $600 million in funding to restart its government website, Covidtests.gov, allowing Americans to order four free testing kits per household beginning Monday, September 25, 2023.

“These critical investments will strengthen our nation’s production levels of domestic at-home COVID-19 rapid tests and help mitigate the spread of the virus,” Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra stated. We know that testing is the first step in preparing & preventing a future COVID-19 outbreak. That’s why the Biden-Harris Administration is investing $600M in manufacturing COVID-19 tests & making more free tests available to Americans at https://t.co/v5JaXah2lN starting on 9/25. — Secretary Xavier Becerra (@SecBecerra) September 20, 2023

It is not the first time American taxpayers have funded “free” tests for U.S. households, as the government offered them in 2022 as well.

“To help ensure Americans have tests on hand if a need arises, the Biden Administration is purchasing one billion at-home, rapid COVID-19 tests to give to Americans for free,” the White House announced in January 2022.

“A half-billion tests will be available for order on January 19th and will be mailed directly to American households,” it continued.

The government claims to have given 755 million free coronavirus tests to “more than two-thirds of American households” via its website.

“The U.S. government will continue to make COVID-19 tests available to uninsured individuals and underserved communities through existing outreach programs,” the website currently reads.

This renewed offer comes as many, including former President Donald Trump, warn that Democrats will attempt to use the coronavirus to again stoke fear ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

“The left-wing lunatics are trying very hard to bring back COVID lockdowns and mandates with all of their sudden fear-mongering about the new variants that are coming,” Trump said in a video posted to Truth Social in August, continuing:

You know what else is coming? An election. They want to restart the COVID hysteria so they can justify more lockdowns, more censorship, more illegal dropboxes, more mail-in ballots, and trillions of dollars in payoffs to their political allies heading into the 2024 election.

“But to every COVID tyrant who wants to take away our freedom, hear these words: We will not comply, so don’t even think about it,” Trump declared.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) issued a similar prediction during a recent episode of his podcast, Verdict:

By the way, a year from now, we are going to see the most deadly COVID variant ever seen: the “election variant,” and before the election, they’re going to need to shut everything down because they want to have mail-in balloting for everyone because they think it helps elect Democrats.

LISTEN: Sen. Ted Cruz warns: "A year from now, we are going to see the most deadly COVID variant ever seen: The election variant." pic.twitter.com/nL3RlR0m8z — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) September 6, 2023

A CBS News poll released in September found that most Americans are “not concerned” about variants of the coronavirus more than three years after initial panic over COVID-19.