Coronavirus restrictions could come roaring back as Election Day draws closer, as Sen. Ted Cruz warned the most “deadly” coronavirus variant could emerge a year from now, ahead of the election: The “election variant.”

“Look, this is utterly absurd, mask mandates are wrong and for the left this has become, it’s a combination of a number of things,” Cruz said during an episode of his podcast, Verdict.

“Number one, it’s an article of faith. Number two, it’s a virtue signal. It shows just how self-righteous they think they are,” he said, noting that he recently witnessed a “very prominent Democrat Senator” walking the halls of the Capitol with an N95 mask on alongside a staffer.

Further, Cruz said these rules are about “controlling people, whether it’s mask mandates, whether it’s vaccine mandates, whether it’s having the 437th booster. Enough is enough is enough,” he said, warning that the left’s scheme is only going to become more apparent as the election draws closer.

“By the way, a year from now we are going to see the most deadly COVID variant ever seen: the ‘election variant,’ and before the election they’re going to need to shut everything down because they want to have mail-in balloting for everyone because they think it helps elect Democrats,” Cruz predicted.

“Enough is enough is enough. If you want to wear a damn mask, fine, but don’t be a hypocrite, and don’t try to force other people to,” he continued.

Cruz also responded to Dr. Anthony Fauci attempting to explain away studies that show masks are not very effective.

“Fauci himself, knows what he’s saying is wrong,” Cruz said, pointing to the infamous February 5, 2020, email penned to former Secretary of Health and Human Services Sylvia Burwell, in which he told her the “typical mask you buy in the drug store is not really effective in keeping out virus, which is small enough to pass through the material.”

“Then he decided that it was politically beneficial to mandate that everyone had to wear a mask,” Cruz continued, warning that Democrats want to shut everything down again.

“Look, the Democrats want to shut it down. They want to impose mandates. And I gotta say one of the biggest lies of that exchange is I would listen to the scientists, the only scientists that he listens to are the ones who say what he wants to hear,” Cruz said.

LISTEN: Sen. Ted Cruz warns: "A year from now, we are going to see the most deadly COVID variant ever seen: The election variant." pic.twitter.com/nL3RlR0m8z — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) September 6, 2023

House Subpoenas Mayorkas, Press Covers-Up for Biden, & Dems Want Mask Mandates AGAIN. @benfergusonshow and I analyze these important issues on #Verdict, available wherever you get your podcasts. https://t.co/scBFW9zcNo — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 6, 2023

Cruz’s prediction coincides with that of former President Donald Trump, who released a message to “every COVID tyrant” who seeks to reimpose coronavirus restrictions: We will ““NOT COMPLY.”

“The left wing lunatics are trying very hard to bring back COVID lockdowns and mandates with all of their sudden fear-mongering about the new variants that are coming,” Trump said, also pointing to the convenient timing of the latest push for mandates.

“You know what else is coming? An election,” Trump observed. “They want to restart the COVID hysteria so they can justify more lockdowns, more censorship, more illegal dropboxes, more mail-in ballots and trillions of dollars in payoffs to their political allies heading into the 2024 election,”

“But to every COVID tyrant who wants to take away our freedom, hear these words: We will not comply, so don’t even think about it,” Trump continued.

“We will not shut down our schools. We will not accept your lockdowns. We will not abide by your mask mandates, and we will not tolerate your vaccine mandates,” Trump added.

This week, the White House announced that President Biden will mask up indoors yet again, despite being twice vaccinated and boosted.