Survey: Donald Trump Holds 33-Point Lead in Iowa for Nomination

Former President Donald Trump holds a 33-point lead in Iowa for the presidential nomination, a recent Trafalgar Group survey found.

The survey asked likely Iowa caucusgoers, “If the 2024 Republican Caucus were tomorrow, who would you most likely support for President?”

Overall, nearly half, 49 percent, chose Trump as their candidate of choice. That reflects a seven-point bump from the last survey.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis comes in a distance second, 33 points behind, with 16 percent support in the GOP field— his status remaining virtually unchanged since the August survey.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley came in third, with eight percent support, followed by South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, both of whom garnered seven percent support each.

Former Vice President Mike Pence and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum tied with four percent support, and all remaining candidates saw two percent support or less.

The survey was taken September 14-18, 2023, among 1,079 likely GOP presidential caucusgoers and has a +/- 2.9 percent margin of error:

Iowa 2024: Trump holds 33-point lead for Republican Nomination Trump 49% (+7)

DeSantis 16% (=)

Haley 8% (+3)

Scott 7% (-6)

Ramaswamy 7% (+1)

Pence 4%

Burgum 4% (+1)

Christie 2% (-2)

Johnson 1% [Change vs Aug.]@trafalgar_group | 9/14-18 | 1,079 LVhttps://t.co/32mG5JSInd pic.twitter.com/gdHt218KQd — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) September 22, 2023

The survey’s findings are relatively consistent with the latest Fox News poll, which similarly found Trump leading with 46 percent support and DeSantis coming in a distant second with 15 percent support. Haley followed, garnering 11 percent support — four points behind the Florida governor:

As DeSantis struggles to emerge as the frontrunner in any of the early states, the Trump campaign and allies are gearing up to deliver what has been described as a “knockout punch” to the DeSantis campaign, in part by blitzing the Hawkeye State with both Trump appearances and advertising.

RELATED — Trump on DeSantis: ‘He’s Crashing Badly,’ Will Be ‘Superseded’ in Second Place

Matthew Perdie / Breitbart News, Jack Knudsen / Breitbart News

DeSantis, meanwhile, has failed to cut into Trump’s dominance in Iowa — a reality that was displayed at the Iowa State Fair in August. During DeSantis’s visit, crowds turned away to watch Trump fly overhead. Crowds also shouted, “We want Trump!” as DeSantis walked among them:

Trump already overshadowing DeSantis at the Iowa state fair, as the crowd turns away from DeSantis event to watch Trump’s plane encircle overhead pic.twitter.com/nsMo3WpKZO — Joyce Koh (@JoyceKohTV) August 12, 2023