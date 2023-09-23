Morning Consult Poll: Trump’s Favorability Continues to Rise

Former President Donald Trump remains not only the dominant frontrunner in the Republican primary race, but he also maintains the status as the most favorable candidate.

This week’s Morning Consult survey, released this week, found 80 percent of potential Republican primary voters viewing Trump favorably, compared to 19 percent who do not. Notably, Trump’s unfavorable percentage is actually lower than Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s, as 21 percent have an unfavorable view of the presidential hopeful. Sixty-seven percent view DeSantis favorably, while nine percent have heard of him but have no opinion.

Anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy has garnered a 58 percent favorable view, compared to 18 percent who do not. Half, 50 percent, view former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley favorably, compared to 20 percent who do not.

While former Vice President Mike Pence’s favorable rating is technically above water, four in ten—42 percent — view him unfavorably, compared to 48 percent who have a favorable view.

RELATED — Pence: I’m ‘Confident’ After the Debate that Trump Will Not Be the Nominee



South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott’s favorable rating is also above water, 45 percent to 15 percent.

Most, 51 percent, have an unfavorable view of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson shares in his plight of having an unfavorable rating under water.

RELATED — Asa Hutchinson: As President, I Would Not Pardon Trump

That portion of the survey was taken September 15-16, 2023, among 788 potential GOP primary voters. It has a +/- 4 percent margin of error.

Trump’s dominance in virtually every aspect of the GOP primary comes as his campaign seeks to deliver what has been described as a “knockout punch” to DeSantis’s campaign, upping efforts in Iowa to essentially take any steam left away from DeSantis’s campaign, as Breitbart News detailed.

RELATED — Trump on DeSantis: ‘He’s Crashing Badly,’ Will Be ‘Superseded’ in Second Place

Matthew Perdie / Breitbart News, Jack Knudsen / Breitbart News