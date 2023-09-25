A former CEFC China Energy Co. associate, Dr. Gal Luft, recently claimed a mole inside the FBI tipped off Hunter Biden about an indictment of a CEFC associate on the same day as the president’s son sent a WhatsApp shakedown text to CEFC employee Raymond Zhao.

Luft, the “missing” Biden family whistleblower whom the Justice Department indicted for failing to register as a foreign agent of CEFC, wrote Reps. James Comer (R-KY), Jim Jordan (R-OH), and Jason Smith (R-MO) to ensure their impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden would include his tipoff allegation.

Luft claims the tipoff occurred on the same day Hunter Biden texted a CEFC employee for millions of dollars over a “highly confidential and time sensitive” matter — all while claiming he was “sitting here with my father.”

“The existence of a potential mole within the FBI and/or Justice Department who conveyed to Chinese individuals information about sealed indictments has, apparently, to this day never been solved,” Luft wrote, reported the New York Post. “Perhaps Congress should investigate the issue as part of its impeachment inquiry.”

Luft believes the “highly confidential and time sensitive” issue that Zhao and Hunter Biden spoke about was the secret indictment of SDNY of CEFC executive Patrick Ho, who Hunter Biden previously described as “the fucking spy chief of China.”

In 2019, U.S. authorities sentenced Ho to three years in prison for his role in a scheme to bribe top officials of Chad and Uganda in exchange for business advantages for CEFC.

According to a 2020 Senate report, Hunter Biden-linked bank accounts received $5.1 million in payments from CEFC associate Zhao within ten days of texts in which he demanded payment on July 30, 2017, using proximity to his father as a cudgel.

“I am sitting here with my father, and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled,” Hunter Biden wrote. “I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”

Comer told the Post Luft’s information was “helpful” and said he would investigate the FBI mole allegations. “We get a lot of tips, and the next step is to verify the accuracy of the claims,” he said.

Luft is a fugitive after skipping bail in Cyprus in April while awaiting extradition. Authorities charged Luft with conspiring to sell Chinese weapons to the UAE, Kenya, and Libya, violating FARA, and making a false statement.

Luft claims he gave the incriminating evidence of the Biden family wrongdoing about CEFC to the FBI and the DOJ in Brussels at a March 2019 meeting. He alleges U.S. authorities covered up the interview.

