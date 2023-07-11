The Justice Department indicted the “missing” Biden family whistleblower, Dr. Gal Luft, for failing to register as a foreign agent of CEFC China Energy Co, the same company for which Hunter Biden worked.

Luft, who claims he is a fall guy, is a fugitive after skipping bail in Cyprus in April while awaiting extradition. Authorities charged Luft with conspiring to sell Chinese weapons to the UAE, Kenya, and Libya, violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), and making a false statement.

The U.S. Department of Justice indicted Gal Luft, a whistleblower in the Biden family scandals, for failing to comply with the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) — but has never indicted Hunter Biden for the same. https://t.co/euoZC6uB95 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 11, 2023

Luft claims he gave the incriminating evidence of Biden family wrongdoing about CEFC to the FBI and the DOJ in Brussels at a March 2019 meeting. He alleges U.S. authorities covered up the interview.

On Monday, the Justice Department brought multiple charges against Luft, including not registering as a foreign agent of CEFC, a FARA violation, page 21 of the inducement shows:

GAL LUFT, the defendant, and others known and unknown, at least one of whom is expected to be brought to and arrested in the Southern District of New York, willfully and knowingly did combine, conspire, confederate, and agree together and with each other to commit an offense against the United States, to wit, to knowingly and willfully act as an agent of a foreign principal, namely, CEFC, CEFC China, and CC-1, without registering with the Attorney General, in violation of FARA, 22 U.S.C. §§ 612 and 618.

Hunter Biden worked closely with CEFC. In fact, the “chairman” of CEFC, Ye Jianming, paid Hunter Biden a $1 million retainer fee for legal services in 2017. Hunter also received a large diamond from Ye in February 2017 worth an estimated $80,000.

Suspicious activity reports obtained by House Republicans show Hunter Biden’s business partner, Rob Walker, received a $3 million wire transfer from CEFC in 2017. In turn, four Biden family members — Hunter, James, Hallie, and an unidentified “Biden” — received a collective $1.3 million cut from the $3 million wire transfer.

In addition, Breitbart News reported the Biden family business received a total of $5.1 million through multiple accounts within days of Hunter Biden’s WhatsApp messages to CEFC.

Shortly after demanding to be paid by an associate of CEFC with President Joe Biden “sitting” next to him, Hunter Biden asked a second CEFC business associate, Gongwen “Kevin” Dong, for $10 million in another WhatsApp text, noting the Biden family is best at “doing exactly what the chairman wants.”

“Very simple,” Hunter wrote. “10 M per annum budget to use to further the interest of the JV. This move to 5M is completely new to me and is not acceptable obviously.”

“If you think this is about money it’s not,” Hunter added. “The Bidens are the best I know at doing exactly what the chairman wants from this partnership … let’s not quibble over peanuts.”

The Biden family’s venture with CEFC is best known for including a stake of “10 held by H for the big guy.” Among others involved in the CEFC venture were James Biden, whistleblower Tony Bobulinski, and Jim Bulger.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.