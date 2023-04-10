Biden family business associate Mervyn Yan, a former top CEFC China Energy Co. official, was recently subpoenaed by House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY), a notable development in the Biden family business investigation.

As a former CEFC official, Yan was an integral member of the Chinese energy conglomerate with strong ties to the Chinese Communist Party. Yan appears to be one of the few top CEFC officials who has not been detained or arrested.

In 2018, the chairman of CEFC, Ye Jianming, who had a number of ties to Chinese military intelligence, was detained in China on bribery charges. Through Ye, Hunter established a relationship with his associate Patrick Ho, who Hunter said was “the fucking spy chief of China.” In 2019, Ho was sentenced to three years in prison for his role in a scheme to bribe top officials of Chad and Uganda in exchange for business advantages for CEFC.

Yan has maintained a much lower profile than Ye and Ho. But emails from Hunter’s abandoned laptop show Yan was aware of the money exchanged between the Biden family and CEFC, such as for Hunter’s $1 million legal retainer, and additional Biden family dealings.

Yan did not respond to comment from Breitbart News about whether or not he has complied with Comer’s subpoena or if his information would reveal Biden family wrongdoing. He also failed to answer if he possessed any information that would implicate President Joe Biden is his family’s business dealings with the Chinese Communist Party-liked entity.

Comer has subpoenaed Yan for his role in the Biden family business with CEFC, an entity that had many deals with the Biden family. In 2017, CEFC negotiated with the Bidens on a joint venture in which the “Big Guy” would receive a ten percent equity stake. In the same year, CEFC gave interest-free loans to the Biden family. Hunter also received a large diamond in 2017 from Ye worth an estimated $80,000.

In addition, CEFC had plans to invest in U.S. infrastructure and set up corresponding entities, Hudson West IV and SinoHawk. Hunter and James Biden controlled those entities. In March 2018, James demanded the legal services payment and provided CEFC “wiring instructions” to transfer the funds to Hudson West III LLC.

“Received and will take care of this ASAP,” Yan replied to James. The next day, the wire transfer when through.