Democrat Sen. Bob Casey Calls on Menendez to Resign Days After Fetterman

Democrat Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) is one of the latest calling on Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) to resign following federal allegations of bribery, doing so days after Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), his junior, and right as another Democrat has launched a primary challenge against him.

“Public service is a sacred trust,” Casey, whose seat could be vulnerable in the 2024 election, wrote in a statement on Monday.

“The specific allegations set forth in the federal indictment indicate to me that Senator Menendez violated that trust repeatedly,” Casey continued.

“While he is entitled to the presumption of innocence, serving in public office is a privilege that demands a higher standard of conduct. Senator Menendez should resign,” the Democrat added.

Casey took this position just as Pennsylvania Democrat Blaine Forkner announced the launch of his progressive senatorial campaign against him,

His statement also follows that of freshman Fetterman, who became the first senator to demand Menendez’s resignation following the federal bribery charges.

“He’s entitled to the presumption of innocence under our system, but he is not entitled to continue to wield influence over national policy, especially given the serious and specific nature of the allegations,” Fetterman said days ago.

These issues are forcing Casey to move and take positions — something that could heighten his low profile prior to the 2024 election.

“With Bob Casey, you got two problems. One, he’s the senior senator from one of the most consequential states in the country, one of the largest economies. It’s a battleground state. It’s a harbinger for what’s going on in the country. And he literally — and I don’t know; I’m not overstating this, Matt — he literally has not had a single accomplishment you could point to, the legislative successes,” Republican challenger David McCormick said during a recent appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

“There’s nothing Bob Casey is known for across the Commonwealth that is his signature. … He’s not accomplished anything,” McCormick said, noting that Pennsylvanians are currently underrepresented.

This assertion can be seen in a recent National Public Affairs survey, which found over a quarter expressing no opinion of Casey or asserting that they do not know him. Only 39 percent have a favorable view, and one-third do not. Further, that survey found Casey trailing a generic Republican on the ballot, 39 percent to 41 percent.

His call for Menendez to resign follows the embattled senator and his wife denying the allegations.